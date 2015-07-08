Below are the CMPD arrests for 08-23-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|BARNETTE, ANTONIO
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|2/25/1992
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|135
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-08-23 02:44:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|NONSUPPORT CHILD
|Bond Amount
|Name
|BUSH, RAYSHAWN
|Arrest Type
|Non-Arrest
|DOB
|9/18/1987
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|165
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-08-23 10:29:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Federal
|Bond Amount
|Name
|RUSSELL, JUSTIN TYLER
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|2/6/1993
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-08-23 19:03:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount