Campbell, Carl Edward (W /M/34) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F), 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 3) Fail To Reprt New Address-sex Off (F), 4) Surrender Of Surety (M), and 5) Surrender Of Surety (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/23/2022 14:30.