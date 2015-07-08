Below are the Union County arrests for 08-23-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Campbell, Carl Edward
Arrest Date 08/23/2022
Court Case
Charge 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F), 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 3) Fail To Reprt New Address-Sex Off (F), 4) Surrender Of Surety (M), And 5) Surrender Of Surety (M),
Description Campbell, Carl Edward (W /M/34) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F), 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 3) Fail To Reprt New Address-sex Off (F), 4) Surrender Of Surety (M), and 5) Surrender Of Surety (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/23/2022 14:30.
Arresting Officer Stewart, J R

Name Precision Valve Group VICTIM of Obtaining Property By False Pretenses
Arrest Date 08-23-2022
Court Case
Charge
Description Precision Valve Group VICTIM of Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (C), at 4800-BLK East Fork Ln, Indian Trail, NC, between 12:00, 7/21/2022 and 12:00, 8/22/2022. Reported: 09:44, 8/23/2022.
Arresting Officer Brett, L A

Name Rorie, Jerrick Vermont
Arrest Date 08/23/2022
Court Case
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Rorie, Jerrick Vermont (B /M/42) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 700-BLK Landsford Rd, Marshville, NC, on 8/23/2022 16:45.
Arresting Officer Gaughran, K E

Name Jauch, Jonathan Joseph
Arrest Date 08/23/2022
Court Case 202205696
Charge 1) Kidnapping (F) And 2) Felonious Restraint (F),
Description Jauch, Jonathan Joseph (W /M/27) Arrest on chrg of 1) Kidnapping (F) and 2) Felonious Restraint (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/23/2022 16:47.
Arresting Officer Summey, W E

Name Roland, Steven Rashad
Arrest Date 08/23/2022
Court Case
Charge 1) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M), 2) Disorderly Conduct In Public Building (M), And 3) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
Description Roland, Steven Rashad (B /M/28) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), 2) Disorderly Conduct In Public Building (M), and 3) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 3700-BLK W Hwy 74, Wingate, NC, on 8/23/2022 17:42.
Arresting Officer Dennis, W T

Name Zerphey, Adam Jacob
Arrest Date 08/23/2022
Court Case 202206024
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M), And 3) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M),
Description Zerphey, Adam Jacob (W /M/42) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M), and 3) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M), at 7800-BLK Indian Trail Fairview Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 8/23/2022 19:56.
Arresting Officer Weatherman, J W