Below are the Union County arrests for 08-23-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Campbell, Carl Edward
|Arrest Date
|08/23/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Possess Methamphetamine (F), 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 3) Fail To Reprt New Address-Sex Off (F), 4) Surrender Of Surety (M), And 5) Surrender Of Surety (M),
|Description
|Campbell, Carl Edward (W /M/34) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F), 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 3) Fail To Reprt New Address-sex Off (F), 4) Surrender Of Surety (M), and 5) Surrender Of Surety (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/23/2022 14:30.
|Arresting Officer
|Stewart, J R
|Name
|Precision Valve Group VICTIM of Obtaining Property By False Pretenses
|Arrest Date
|08-23-2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Precision Valve Group VICTIM of Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (C), at 4800-BLK East Fork Ln, Indian Trail, NC, between 12:00, 7/21/2022 and 12:00, 8/22/2022. Reported: 09:44, 8/23/2022.
|Arresting Officer
|Brett, L A
|Name
|Rorie, Jerrick Vermont
|Arrest Date
|08/23/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Rorie, Jerrick Vermont (B /M/42) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 700-BLK Landsford Rd, Marshville, NC, on 8/23/2022 16:45.
|Arresting Officer
|Gaughran, K E
|Name
|Jauch, Jonathan Joseph
|Arrest Date
|08/23/2022
|Court Case
|202205696
|Charge
|1) Kidnapping (F) And 2) Felonious Restraint (F),
|Description
|Jauch, Jonathan Joseph (W /M/27) Arrest on chrg of 1) Kidnapping (F) and 2) Felonious Restraint (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/23/2022 16:47.
|Arresting Officer
|Summey, W E
|Name
|Roland, Steven Rashad
|Arrest Date
|08/23/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M), 2) Disorderly Conduct In Public Building (M), And 3) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
|Description
|Roland, Steven Rashad (B /M/28) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), 2) Disorderly Conduct In Public Building (M), and 3) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 3700-BLK W Hwy 74, Wingate, NC, on 8/23/2022 17:42.
|Arresting Officer
|Dennis, W T
|Name
|Zerphey, Adam Jacob
|Arrest Date
|08/23/2022
|Court Case
|202206024
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M), And 3) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M),
|Description
|Zerphey, Adam Jacob (W /M/42) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M), and 3) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M), at 7800-BLK Indian Trail Fairview Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 8/23/2022 19:56.
|Arresting Officer
|Weatherman, J W