Below are the CMPD arrests for 08-24-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name STRONG, RAYSHAWN JAMAR
Arrest Type
DOB 10/1/1996
Height 5.5
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2022-08-24 09:52:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name VENTURA-VENTURA, EVER ADONAY
Arrest Type
DOB 12/10/1986
Height 5.5
Weight 135
Arrest Date Time 2022-08-24 12:10:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name COLEMAN, CELESTE
Arrest Type
DOB 2/24/1985
Height 6.2
Weight 274
Arrest Date Time 2022-08-24 12:45:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name LOWE, DAQUAN
Arrest Type Non-Arrest
DOB 7/25/1997
Height 5.9
Weight 305
Arrest Date Time 2022-08-24 14:43:00
Court Case
Charge Description Parole Violation
Bond Amount

Name BOWDEN, KENNY LEE
Arrest Type
DOB 2/1/1986
Height 5.10
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2022-08-24 16:13:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount