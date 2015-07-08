Description

Cook, Kerri Dawn (W /F/43) Arrest on chrg of 1) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), 2) Identity Theft (F), 3) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), 4) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), 5) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), and 6) Identity Theft (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, FL, on 8/24/2022 15:15.