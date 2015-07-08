Below are the Union County arrests for 08-24-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Bennett, Tahjii Katrell Salves
|Arrest Date
|08/24/2022
|Court Case
|202204842
|Charge
|1) Possession Of Stolen Firearm (F), 2) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F), And 3) Carrying Concealed Gun (M),
|Description
|Bennett, Tahjii Katrell Salves (B /M/21) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possession Of Stolen Firearm (F), 2) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F), and 3) Carrying Concealed Gun (M), at 2300-BLK Hanover Dr, Monroe, NC, on 8/24/2022 10:36.
|Arresting Officer
|Mayer, G
|Name
|Walmart Supercenter #877 VICTIM of Shoplifting – Concealing Merchandise
|Arrest Date
|08-24-2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Walmart Supercenter #877 VICTIM of Shoplifting – Concealing Merchandise (C), at 2400-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, between 19:14, 8/24/2022 and 19:15, 8/24/2022. Reported: 19:15, 8/24/2022.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcsheehan, C A
|Name
|Helms, Travis Brian
|Arrest Date
|08/24/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
|Description
|Helms, Travis Brian (W /M/44) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 2500-BLK Cuthbertson Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 8/24/2022 11:25.
|Arresting Officer
|Gay, D
|Name
|Garrett, Julian Delane
|Arrest Date
|08/24/2022
|Court Case
|202205353
|Charge
|Communicating Threats (M),
|Description
|Garrett, Julian Delane (W /M/37) Arrest on chrg of Communicating Threats (M), at 2500-BLK Round Table Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/24/2022 11:34.
|Arresting Officer
|Craig, A L
|Name
|Mack, Mike Leland
|Arrest Date
|08/24/2022
|Court Case
|202205341
|Charge
|Simple Assault (M),
|Description
|Mack, Mike Leland (W /M/60) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 100-BLK Meadow St, Monroe, NC, on 8/24/2022 13:31.
|Arresting Officer
|Craig, A L
|Name
|Cook, Kerri Dawn
|Arrest Date
|08/24/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), 2) Identity Theft (F), 3) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), 4) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), 5) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), And 6) Identity Theft (F),
|Description
|Cook, Kerri Dawn (W /F/43) Arrest on chrg of 1) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), 2) Identity Theft (F), 3) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), 4) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), 5) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), and 6) Identity Theft (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, FL, on 8/24/2022 15:15.
|Arresting Officer
|Pressley, J B