Below are the Union County arrests for 08-24-2022.

Name Bennett, Tahjii Katrell Salves
Arrest Date 08/24/2022
Court Case 202204842
Charge 1) Possession Of Stolen Firearm (F), 2) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F), And 3) Carrying Concealed Gun (M),
Description Bennett, Tahjii Katrell Salves (B /M/21) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possession Of Stolen Firearm (F), 2) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F), and 3) Carrying Concealed Gun (M), at 2300-BLK Hanover Dr, Monroe, NC, on 8/24/2022 10:36.
Arresting Officer Mayer, G

Name Walmart Supercenter #877 VICTIM of Shoplifting – Concealing Merchandise
Arrest Date 08-24-2022
Court Case
Charge
Description Walmart Supercenter #877 VICTIM of Shoplifting – Concealing Merchandise (C), at 2400-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, between 19:14, 8/24/2022 and 19:15, 8/24/2022. Reported: 19:15, 8/24/2022.
Arresting Officer Mcsheehan, C A

Name Helms, Travis Brian
Arrest Date 08/24/2022
Court Case
Charge Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
Description Helms, Travis Brian (W /M/44) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 2500-BLK Cuthbertson Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 8/24/2022 11:25.
Arresting Officer Gay, D

Name Garrett, Julian Delane
Arrest Date 08/24/2022
Court Case 202205353
Charge Communicating Threats (M),
Description Garrett, Julian Delane (W /M/37) Arrest on chrg of Communicating Threats (M), at 2500-BLK Round Table Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/24/2022 11:34.
Arresting Officer Craig, A L

Name Mack, Mike Leland
Arrest Date 08/24/2022
Court Case 202205341
Charge Simple Assault (M),
Description Mack, Mike Leland (W /M/60) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 100-BLK Meadow St, Monroe, NC, on 8/24/2022 13:31.
Arresting Officer Craig, A L

Name Cook, Kerri Dawn
Arrest Date 08/24/2022
Court Case
Charge 1) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), 2) Identity Theft (F), 3) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), 4) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), 5) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), And 6) Identity Theft (F),
Description Cook, Kerri Dawn (W /F/43) Arrest on chrg of 1) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), 2) Identity Theft (F), 3) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), 4) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), 5) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), and 6) Identity Theft (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, FL, on 8/24/2022 15:15.
Arresting Officer Pressley, J B