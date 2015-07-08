Below are the Union County arrests for 08-25-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Gurganus, Louis Paul
Arrest Date 08/25/2022
Court Case
Charge Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
Description Gurganus, Louis Paul (W /M/44) Arrest on chrg of Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 3300-BLK Ridgewood Av, Monroe, NC, on 8/25/2022 21:30.
Arresting Officer Mcsheehan, C A

Name Thomas, Christopher Joseph
Arrest Date 08-25-2022
Court Case
Charge
Description Thomas, Christopher Joseph (W /M/51) VICTIM of Breaking/entering-felony (C), at 400-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, between 13:00, 8/25/2022 and 16:47, 8/25/2022. Reported: 16:47, 8/25/2022.
Arresting Officer Bosnakis, A

Name Bostic, Laquena Lanishia
Arrest Date 08/25/2022
Court Case
Charge 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Dwlr) (M) And 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Dwlr, Expired Red) (M),
Description Bostic, Laquena Lanishia (B /F/35) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(dwlr) (M) and 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(dwlr, Expired Red) (M), at 7200-BLK E Marshville Blvd, Marshville, NC, on 8/25/2022 22:46.
Arresting Officer Cash, I N

Name Felder, Kierra Kianna
Arrest Date 08-25-2022
Court Case
Charge
Description Felder, Kierra Kianna (B /F/30) VICTIM of Injury To Personal Property (C), at 2500-BLK Old Charlotte Hwy, Monroe, NC, between 17:56, 8/25/2022 and 17:57, 8/25/2022. Reported: 17:57, 8/25/2022.
Arresting Officer Rowan, C D

Name Broome, Walter Lee
Arrest Date 08/25/2022
Court Case 202200758
Charge 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M) And 2) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
Description Broome, Walter Lee (W /M/44) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M) and 2) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 300-BLK N Church St, Waxhaw, NC, on 8/25/2022 23:29.
Arresting Officer Price, D

Name Garai, Kelvin R
Arrest Date 08/25/2022
Court Case 202206044
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Garai, Kelvin R (W /M/34) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 1600-BLK N Rocky River Rd/aeropointe Pkwy, Monroe, NC, on 8/25/2022 00:46.
Arresting Officer Luisa, S