Below are the Union County arrests for 08-25-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Gurganus, Louis Paul
|Arrest Date
|08/25/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
|Description
|Gurganus, Louis Paul (W /M/44) Arrest on chrg of Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 3300-BLK Ridgewood Av, Monroe, NC, on 8/25/2022 21:30.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcsheehan, C A
|Name
|Thomas, Christopher Joseph
|Arrest Date
|08-25-2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Thomas, Christopher Joseph (W /M/51) VICTIM of Breaking/entering-felony (C), at 400-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, between 13:00, 8/25/2022 and 16:47, 8/25/2022. Reported: 16:47, 8/25/2022.
|Arresting Officer
|Bosnakis, A
|Name
|Bostic, Laquena Lanishia
|Arrest Date
|08/25/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Dwlr) (M) And 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Dwlr, Expired Red) (M),
|Description
|Bostic, Laquena Lanishia (B /F/35) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(dwlr) (M) and 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(dwlr, Expired Red) (M), at 7200-BLK E Marshville Blvd, Marshville, NC, on 8/25/2022 22:46.
|Arresting Officer
|Cash, I N
|Name
|Felder, Kierra Kianna
|Arrest Date
|08-25-2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Felder, Kierra Kianna (B /F/30) VICTIM of Injury To Personal Property (C), at 2500-BLK Old Charlotte Hwy, Monroe, NC, between 17:56, 8/25/2022 and 17:57, 8/25/2022. Reported: 17:57, 8/25/2022.
|Arresting Officer
|Rowan, C D
|Name
|Broome, Walter Lee
|Arrest Date
|08/25/2022
|Court Case
|202200758
|Charge
|1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M) And 2) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
|Description
|Broome, Walter Lee (W /M/44) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M) and 2) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 300-BLK N Church St, Waxhaw, NC, on 8/25/2022 23:29.
|Arresting Officer
|Price, D
|Name
|Garai, Kelvin R
|Arrest Date
|08/25/2022
|Court Case
|202206044
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Garai, Kelvin R (W /M/34) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 1600-BLK N Rocky River Rd/aeropointe Pkwy, Monroe, NC, on 8/25/2022 00:46.
|Arresting Officer
|Luisa, S