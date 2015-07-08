Below are the Union County arrests for 08-26-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Jones, Scott Grainger
|Arrest Date
|08/26/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Probation Violation (M),
|Description
|Jones, Scott Grainger (B /M/65) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/26/2022 11:10.
|Arresting Officer
|Childs, C C
|Name
|Gaddis, Richard Alan
|Arrest Date
|08/26/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Parole Violation, F (F),
|Description
|Gaddis, Richard Alan (W /M/56) Arrest on chrg of Parole Violation, F (F), at 1200-BLK Crews Road, Matthews, NC, on 8/26/2022 14:45.
|Arresting Officer
|Workman, J I
|Name
|Chambers, Montrell Lee
|Arrest Date
|08/26/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Carrying Concealed Weapon) (M),
|Description
|Chambers, Montrell Lee (B /M/25) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (carrying Concealed Weapon) (M), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 8/26/2022 12:02.
|Arresting Officer
|Morelli, V P
|Name
|Marrero, Cristobal Steven
|Arrest Date
|08-26-2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Marrero, Cristobal Steven (W /M/21) Cited on Charge of Speeding In Excess Of 45 Mph, at Waxhaw Marvin/pine Oak Rd, Waxhaw, on 8/26/2022.
|Arresting Officer
|Hilton, C
|Name
|Sanders, Michael Leroy
|Arrest Date
|08/26/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Sanders, Michael Leroy (B /M/70) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at Us 74, on 8/26/2022 15:45.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcgriff, M D
|Name
|Doss, Anson Lee
|Arrest Date
|08/26/2022
|Court Case
|202206083
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Doss, Anson Lee (W /M/51) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 4100-BLK W Hwy 74, Monroe, NC, on 8/26/2022 17:11.
|Arresting Officer
|Frazier, J L