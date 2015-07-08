Below are the Union County arrests for 08-26-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Jones, Scott Grainger
Arrest Date 08/26/2022
Court Case
Charge Probation Violation (M),
Description Jones, Scott Grainger (B /M/65) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/26/2022 11:10.
Arresting Officer Childs, C C

Name Gaddis, Richard Alan
Arrest Date 08/26/2022
Court Case
Charge Parole Violation, F (F),
Description Gaddis, Richard Alan (W /M/56) Arrest on chrg of Parole Violation, F (F), at 1200-BLK Crews Road, Matthews, NC, on 8/26/2022 14:45.
Arresting Officer Workman, J I

Name Chambers, Montrell Lee
Arrest Date 08/26/2022
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Carrying Concealed Weapon) (M),
Description Chambers, Montrell Lee (B /M/25) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (carrying Concealed Weapon) (M), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 8/26/2022 12:02.
Arresting Officer Morelli, V P

Name Marrero, Cristobal Steven
Arrest Date 08-26-2022
Court Case
Charge
Description Marrero, Cristobal Steven (W /M/21) Cited on Charge of Speeding In Excess Of 45 Mph, at Waxhaw Marvin/pine Oak Rd, Waxhaw, on 8/26/2022.
Arresting Officer Hilton, C

Name Sanders, Michael Leroy
Arrest Date 08/26/2022
Court Case
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Sanders, Michael Leroy (B /M/70) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at Us 74, on 8/26/2022 15:45.
Arresting Officer Mcgriff, M D

Name Doss, Anson Lee
Arrest Date 08/26/2022
Court Case 202206083
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Doss, Anson Lee (W /M/51) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 4100-BLK W Hwy 74, Monroe, NC, on 8/26/2022 17:11.
Arresting Officer Frazier, J L