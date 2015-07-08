Below are the Union County arrests for 08-28-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Hernandez, Francisco Javier
|Arrest Date
|08/28/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), And 3) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
|Description
|Hernandez, Francisco Javier (W /M/34) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), and 3) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at Mecklenburg County, Charlotte, on 8/28/2022 14:30.
|Arresting Officer
|Childs, C C
|Name
|Karnazes, Kelly Barbour
|Arrest Date
|08/28/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Karnazes, Kelly Barbour (W /F/37) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/28/2022 16:25.
|Arresting Officer
|Summey, W E
|Name
|Covington, Antoine Caprice
|Arrest Date
|08/28/2022
|Court Case
|202200771
|Charge
|1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), And 3) Headlights Required, None Or One (M),
|Description
|Covington, Antoine Caprice (B /M/38) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), and 3) Headlights Required, None Or One (M), at 4900-BLK Waxhaw Marvin Rd/fallondale Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 8/28/2022 21:15.
|Arresting Officer
|Whetstone, C
|Name
|Leyva, Argimiro Ramirez
|Arrest Date
|08/28/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M), And 3) Drive Left Of Center (M),
|Description
|Leyva, Argimiro Ramirez (W /M/39) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M), and 3) Drive Left Of Center (M), at 4600-BLK Olive Branch Rd, Wingate, NC, on 8/28/2022 21:15.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcgriff, M D
|Name
|Smith, Kyle Thomas
|Arrest Date
|08-28-2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Smith, Kyle Thomas (W /M/37) Cited on Charge of Expired Registration Card/tag, at 5399 Lancaster Hwy/s Rocky River Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/28/2022 10:16:26 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Rivas, R J
|Name
|Rivers, David
|Arrest Date
|08/28/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M),
|Description
|Rivers, David (B /M/45) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M), at Stack Road Road, Monroe, on 8/28/2022 00:13.
|Arresting Officer
|Gaughran, K E