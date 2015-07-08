Below are the Union County arrests for 08-28-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Hernandez, Francisco Javier
Arrest Date 08/28/2022
Court Case
Charge 1) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), And 3) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
Description Hernandez, Francisco Javier (W /M/34) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), and 3) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at Mecklenburg County, Charlotte, on 8/28/2022 14:30.
Arresting Officer Childs, C C

Name Karnazes, Kelly Barbour
Arrest Date 08/28/2022
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Karnazes, Kelly Barbour (W /F/37) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/28/2022 16:25.
Arresting Officer Summey, W E

Name Covington, Antoine Caprice
Arrest Date 08/28/2022
Court Case 202200771
Charge 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), And 3) Headlights Required, None Or One (M),
Description Covington, Antoine Caprice (B /M/38) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), and 3) Headlights Required, None Or One (M), at 4900-BLK Waxhaw Marvin Rd/fallondale Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 8/28/2022 21:15.
Arresting Officer Whetstone, C

Name Leyva, Argimiro Ramirez
Arrest Date 08/28/2022
Court Case
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M), And 3) Drive Left Of Center (M),
Description Leyva, Argimiro Ramirez (W /M/39) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M), and 3) Drive Left Of Center (M), at 4600-BLK Olive Branch Rd, Wingate, NC, on 8/28/2022 21:15.
Arresting Officer Mcgriff, M D

Name Smith, Kyle Thomas
Arrest Date 08-28-2022
Court Case
Charge
Description Smith, Kyle Thomas (W /M/37) Cited on Charge of Expired Registration Card/tag, at 5399 Lancaster Hwy/s Rocky River Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/28/2022 10:16:26 AM.
Arresting Officer Rivas, R J

Name Rivers, David
Arrest Date 08/28/2022
Court Case
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M),
Description Rivers, David (B /M/45) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M), at Stack Road Road, Monroe, on 8/28/2022 00:13.
Arresting Officer Gaughran, K E