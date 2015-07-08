Below are the Union County arrests for 08-29-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Long, Jonathan Scott
|Arrest Date
|08/29/2022
|Court Case
|202205478
|Charge
|Breaking Or Entering (M) (M),
|Description
|Long, Jonathan Scott (W /M/58) Arrest on chrg of Breaking Or Entering (m) (M), at 3600-BLK W Hwy 74, Monroe, NC, on 8/29/2022 23:35.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcsheehan, C A
|Name
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Awdw W/ Knife
|Arrest Date
|08-29-2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Awdw W/ Knife (C), at [Address], between 03:57, 8/29/2022 and 03:58, 8/29/2022. Reported: 03:58, 8/29/2022.
|Arresting Officer
|Roman, O
|Name
|Cook, Allyson Beatrice
|Arrest Date
|08/29/2022
|Court Case
|202205478
|Charge
|Breaking Or Entering (M) (M),
|Description
|Cook, Allyson Beatrice (W /F/35) Arrest on chrg of Breaking Or Entering (m) (M), at 3600-BLK W Hwy 74, Monroe, NC, on 8/29/2022 23:36.
|Arresting Officer
|Eason, R
|Name
|Gaylord, Michele
|Arrest Date
|08-29-2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Gaylord, Michele (W /F/52) VICTIM of Larceny-misdemeanor (C), at 900-BLK Peach Orchard Dr, Monroe, NC, on 20:00, 8/27/2022. Reported: 09:02, 8/29/2022.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, S
|Name
|Marcelino, Pedro Medina
|Arrest Date
|08/29/2022
|Court Case
|202200759
|Charge
|Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M),
|Description
|Marcelino, Pedro Medina (W /M/23) Arrest on chrg of Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), at Market Express, Stallings, NC, on 8/29/2022 01:09.
|Arresting Officer
|Jenkins, C N
|Name
|Simmons, Sydney Alexandra
|Arrest Date
|08/29/2022
|Court Case
|202200286
|Charge
|1) Possess Sched Ii (F) And 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Simmons, Sydney Alexandra (W /F/27) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Sched Ii (F) and 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 800-BLK Park Dr, Marshville, NC, on 8/29/2022 23:36.
|Arresting Officer
|Cash, I N