Below are the Union County arrests for 08-29-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Long, Jonathan Scott
Arrest Date 08/29/2022
Court Case 202205478
Charge Breaking Or Entering (M) (M),
Description Long, Jonathan Scott (W /M/58) Arrest on chrg of Breaking Or Entering (m) (M), at 3600-BLK W Hwy 74, Monroe, NC, on 8/29/2022 23:35.
Arresting Officer Mcsheehan, C A

Name [Restricted] VICTIM of Awdw W/ Knife
Arrest Date 08-29-2022
Court Case
Charge
Description [Restricted] VICTIM of Awdw W/ Knife (C), at [Address], between 03:57, 8/29/2022 and 03:58, 8/29/2022. Reported: 03:58, 8/29/2022.
Arresting Officer Roman, O

Name Cook, Allyson Beatrice
Arrest Date 08/29/2022
Court Case 202205478
Charge Breaking Or Entering (M) (M),
Description Cook, Allyson Beatrice (W /F/35) Arrest on chrg of Breaking Or Entering (m) (M), at 3600-BLK W Hwy 74, Monroe, NC, on 8/29/2022 23:36.
Arresting Officer Eason, R

Name Gaylord, Michele
Arrest Date 08-29-2022
Court Case
Charge
Description Gaylord, Michele (W /F/52) VICTIM of Larceny-misdemeanor (C), at 900-BLK Peach Orchard Dr, Monroe, NC, on 20:00, 8/27/2022. Reported: 09:02, 8/29/2022.
Arresting Officer Helms, S

Name Marcelino, Pedro Medina
Arrest Date 08/29/2022
Court Case 202200759
Charge Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M),
Description Marcelino, Pedro Medina (W /M/23) Arrest on chrg of Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), at Market Express, Stallings, NC, on 8/29/2022 01:09.
Arresting Officer Jenkins, C N

Name Simmons, Sydney Alexandra
Arrest Date 08/29/2022
Court Case 202200286
Charge 1) Possess Sched Ii (F) And 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
Description Simmons, Sydney Alexandra (W /F/27) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Sched Ii (F) and 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 800-BLK Park Dr, Marshville, NC, on 8/29/2022 23:36.
Arresting Officer Cash, I N