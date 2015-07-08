Below are the CMPD arrests for 08-30-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name HINES, WARREN
Arrest Type
DOB 11/24/1984
Height 6.0
Weight 475
Arrest Date Time 2022-08-30 10:50:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name HOPPER, TYLER BLAKE
Arrest Type
DOB 9/9/1996
Height 5.9
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2022-08-30 10:47:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name OSBORNE, JIMMY
Arrest Type
DOB 3/16/1967
Height .
Weight
Arrest Date Time 2022-08-30 11:11:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name WILLIAMS, EXAVIER M
Arrest Type
DOB 10/3/1999
Height 5.8
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2022-08-30 14:12:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name HORTON, JUWAN
Arrest Type
DOB 5/13/1998
Height .
Weight
Arrest Date Time 2022-08-30 17:22:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name BURTON, CHRISTOPHER
Arrest Type
DOB 7/1/1983
Height 5.8
Weight 174
Arrest Date Time 2022-08-30 10:02:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount