Roberts, Odarious Jamel (B /M/27) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (dwlr Not Imapired) (M) and 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (misdemeanor Lacrceny) (M), at 600-BLK English St, Monroe, NC, on 8/30/2022 14:02.