Below are the Union County arrests for 08-30-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Plumley, Sarah Ann
Arrest Date 08/30/2022
Court Case 202200354
Charge Identity Theft, F (F),
Description Plumley, Sarah Ann (W /F/30) Arrest on chrg of Identity Theft, F (F), at 4400-BLK Memorial Dr, Decatur, NC, on 8/30/2022 13:35.
Arresting Officer Wilson, D D

Name Courtney, Christopher Charles
Arrest Date 08/30/2022
Court Case
Charge 1) Larceny Of Motor Vehicle (F) And 2) Probation Violation (F),
Description Courtney, Christopher Charles (W /M/46) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny Of Motor Vehicle (F) and 2) Probation Violation (F), at Homeless, Monroe, NC, on 8/30/2022 06:33.
Arresting Officer Tallent, E

Name Massey, Ankwonn Montel
Arrest Date 08/30/2022
Court Case 202205146
Charge Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon (F),
Description Massey, Ankwonn Montel (B /M/22) Arrest on chrg of Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon (F), at 600-BLK First St, Monroe, NC, on 8/30/2022 13:46.
Arresting Officer Williams, J R

Name Mcmanus, Cassie Bingham
Arrest Date 08/30/2022
Court Case 202205482
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Cyberstalking), M (M),
Description Mcmanus, Cassie Bingham (W /F/40) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (cyberstalking), M (M), at 2600-BLK Nelda Dr, Monroe, NC, on 8/30/2022 10:40.
Arresting Officer Beckham, A

Name Roberts, Odarious Jamel
Arrest Date 08/30/2022
Court Case 202205487
Charge 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (Dwlr Not Imapired) (M) And 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (Misdemeanor Lacrceny) (M),
Description Roberts, Odarious Jamel (B /M/27) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (dwlr Not Imapired) (M) and 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (misdemeanor Lacrceny) (M), at 600-BLK English St, Monroe, NC, on 8/30/2022 14:02.
Arresting Officer Beckham, A

Name Jordan, Logan Bryce
Arrest Date 08/30/2022
Court Case
Charge Dv Protective Order Viol, M (M),
Description Jordan, Logan Bryce (W /M/20) Arrest on chrg of Dv Protective Order Viol, M (M), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 8/30/2022 12:11.
Arresting Officer Mangum, T J