Below are the Union County arrests for 08-30-2022.
|Name
|Plumley, Sarah Ann
|Arrest Date
|08/30/2022
|Court Case
|202200354
|Charge
|Identity Theft, F (F),
|Description
|Plumley, Sarah Ann (W /F/30) Arrest on chrg of Identity Theft, F (F), at 4400-BLK Memorial Dr, Decatur, NC, on 8/30/2022 13:35.
|Arresting Officer
|Wilson, D D
|Name
|Courtney, Christopher Charles
|Arrest Date
|08/30/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Larceny Of Motor Vehicle (F) And 2) Probation Violation (F),
|Description
|Courtney, Christopher Charles (W /M/46) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny Of Motor Vehicle (F) and 2) Probation Violation (F), at Homeless, Monroe, NC, on 8/30/2022 06:33.
|Arresting Officer
|Tallent, E
|Name
|Massey, Ankwonn Montel
|Arrest Date
|08/30/2022
|Court Case
|202205146
|Charge
|Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon (F),
|Description
|Massey, Ankwonn Montel (B /M/22) Arrest on chrg of Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon (F), at 600-BLK First St, Monroe, NC, on 8/30/2022 13:46.
|Arresting Officer
|Williams, J R
|Name
|Mcmanus, Cassie Bingham
|Arrest Date
|08/30/2022
|Court Case
|202205482
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Cyberstalking), M (M),
|Description
|Mcmanus, Cassie Bingham (W /F/40) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (cyberstalking), M (M), at 2600-BLK Nelda Dr, Monroe, NC, on 8/30/2022 10:40.
|Arresting Officer
|Beckham, A
|Name
|Roberts, Odarious Jamel
|Arrest Date
|08/30/2022
|Court Case
|202205487
|Charge
|1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (Dwlr Not Imapired) (M) And 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (Misdemeanor Lacrceny) (M),
|Description
|Roberts, Odarious Jamel (B /M/27) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (dwlr Not Imapired) (M) and 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (misdemeanor Lacrceny) (M), at 600-BLK English St, Monroe, NC, on 8/30/2022 14:02.
|Arresting Officer
|Beckham, A
|Name
|Jordan, Logan Bryce
|Arrest Date
|08/30/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Dv Protective Order Viol, M (M),
|Description
|Jordan, Logan Bryce (W /M/20) Arrest on chrg of Dv Protective Order Viol, M (M), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 8/30/2022 12:11.
|Arresting Officer
|Mangum, T J