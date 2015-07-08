Below are the CMPD arrests for 08-31-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|BLOUNT, QUIVONTE D
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|12/19/1995
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|182
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-08-31 01:42:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|HOPKINS, RODNEY
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|7/15/1971
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|215
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-08-31 09:21:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|HARDING, TYLER CHRISTOPHER
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|8/6/1995
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-08-31 10:17:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|FAULKNER, TEVIN CORTEZ
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|3/19/1993
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|144
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-08-31 10:41:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|WALDEN, JUSTIN KENNETH
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|8/30/1980
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|215
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-08-31 11:02:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount