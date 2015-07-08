Below are the CMPD arrests for 08-31-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name BLOUNT, QUIVONTE D
Arrest Type
DOB 12/19/1995
Height 5.11
Weight 182
Arrest Date Time 2022-08-31 01:42:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name HOPKINS, RODNEY
Arrest Type
DOB 7/15/1971
Height 5.11
Weight 215
Arrest Date Time 2022-08-31 09:21:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name HARDING, TYLER CHRISTOPHER
Arrest Type
DOB 8/6/1995
Height 6.0
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2022-08-31 10:17:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name FAULKNER, TEVIN CORTEZ
Arrest Type
DOB 3/19/1993
Height 5.7
Weight 144
Arrest Date Time 2022-08-31 10:41:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name WALDEN, JUSTIN KENNETH
Arrest Type
DOB 8/30/1980
Height 5.10
Weight 215
Arrest Date Time 2022-08-31 11:02:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount