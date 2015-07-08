Below are the Union County arrests for 08-31-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Society VICTIM of Simple Possess Sch Iv C/s
Arrest Date 08-31-2022
Court Case
Charge
Description Society VICTIM of Simple Possess Sch Iv C/s (C), at 6400-BLK Old Monroe Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 00:21, 8/31/2022. Reported: 00:21, 8/31/2022.
Arresting Officer Mcclain, J S

Name [Restricted] VICTIM of Communicating Threats
Arrest Date 08-31-2022
Court Case
Charge
Description [Restricted] VICTIM of Communicating Threats (C), at [Address], between 09:00, 8/30/2022 and 00:49, 8/31/2022. Reported: 00:49, 8/31/2022.
Arresting Officer Eiss, K J

Name State Of Nc VICTIM of Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz
Arrest Date 08-31-2022
Court Case
Charge
Description State Of Nc VICTIM of Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (C), at 600-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, between 01:01, 8/31/2022 and 01:02, 8/31/2022. Reported: 01:02, 8/31/2022.
Arresting Officer Furr, J C

Name Jordan, Courtney Develle
Arrest Date 08/31/2022
Court Case
Charge 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), And 3) No Operators License (M),
Description Jordan, Courtney Develle (B /M/25) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), and 3) No Operators License (M), at 600-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 8/31/2022 01:02.
Arresting Officer Furr, J C

Name Devaney, Michelle Denise
Arrest Date 08-31-2022
Court Case
Charge
Description Devaney, Michelle Denise (W /F/49) VICTIM of Injury To Real Property (C), at 1100-BLK Shinnecock Ln, Marvin, NC, between 03:18, 8/31/2022 and 03:19, 8/31/2022. Reported: 03:19, 8/31/2022.
Arresting Officer Fincher, P C

Name Gonzalez, Bryan Anderson
Arrest Date 08/31/2022
Court Case
Charge 1) Probation Violation (M) And 2) Probation Violation (M),
Description Gonzalez, Bryan Anderson (W /M/21) Arrest on chrg of 1) Probation Violation (M) and 2) Probation Violation (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/31/2022 08:31.
Arresting Officer Childs, C C