Below are the CMPD arrests for 09-01-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name SANTOS-RAMOS, JOSE MANUEL
Arrest Type
DOB 11/11/1984
Height .
Weight
Arrest Date Time 2022-09-01 12:22:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name TERAN-FLORES, DOMINGO
Arrest Type
DOB 2/1/1976
Height .
Weight
Arrest Date Time 2022-09-01 12:23:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name DARVILLE, DONTREZ RASHAAD
Arrest Type
DOB 4/3/2001
Height 5.11
Weight 156
Arrest Date Time 2022-09-01 13:41:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount