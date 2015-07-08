Below are the Union County arrests for 09-01-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Byrd, James Cephus
Arrest Date 09/01/2022
Court Case 202205531
Charge 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), And 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Byrd, James Cephus (B /M/61) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), and 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 600-BLK Hospital Dr, Monroe, NC, on 9/1/2022 13:03.
Arresting Officer Mcwhorter, J

Name Ferrine, Yasmine Cruz
Arrest Date 09-01-2022
Court Case
Charge
Description Ferrine, Yasmine Cruz (B /F/38) Cited on Charge of Exceeding Posted Speed, at 5500 Two Iron Dr, Stallings, NC, on 9/1/2022 6:40:17 AM.
Arresting Officer Rivas, R J

Name Denmark, Frances Louann
Arrest Date 09/01/2022
Court Case 202205529
Charge Animal Nuisance (M),
Description Denmark, Frances Louann (B /F/58) Arrest on chrg of Animal Nuisance (M), at 600-BLK N West St, Monroe, NC, on 9/1/2022 13:07.
Arresting Officer Haigler, D T

Name Wellman, Janna Christine
Arrest Date 09-01-2022
Court Case
Charge
Description Wellman, Janna Christine (W /F/36) Cited on Charge of Expired Registration Card/tag, at 2300 Concord Hwy, Monroe, NC, on 9/1/2022 8:42:54 AM.
Arresting Officer Rivas, R J

Name Miller, Stephen John
Arrest Date 09/01/2022
Court Case
Charge Parole Violation, F (F),
Description Miller, Stephen John (B /M/43) Arrest on chrg of Parole Violation, F (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 9/1/2022 14:00.
Arresting Officer Childs, C C

Name King, Mary Elizabeth Lipke
Arrest Date 09-01-2022
Court Case
Charge
Description King, Mary Elizabeth Lipke (W /F/45) Cited on Charge of Stop Sign Violation, at 4099 New Town Rd/s Potter Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 9/1/2022 2:30:47 PM.
Arresting Officer Shaw, S L