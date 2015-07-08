Below are the Union County arrests for 09-01-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Byrd, James Cephus
|Arrest Date
|09/01/2022
|Court Case
|202205531
|Charge
|1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), And 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Byrd, James Cephus (B /M/61) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), and 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 600-BLK Hospital Dr, Monroe, NC, on 9/1/2022 13:03.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcwhorter, J
|Name
|Ferrine, Yasmine Cruz
|Arrest Date
|09-01-2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Ferrine, Yasmine Cruz (B /F/38) Cited on Charge of Exceeding Posted Speed, at 5500 Two Iron Dr, Stallings, NC, on 9/1/2022 6:40:17 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Rivas, R J
|Name
|Denmark, Frances Louann
|Arrest Date
|09/01/2022
|Court Case
|202205529
|Charge
|Animal Nuisance (M),
|Description
|Denmark, Frances Louann (B /F/58) Arrest on chrg of Animal Nuisance (M), at 600-BLK N West St, Monroe, NC, on 9/1/2022 13:07.
|Arresting Officer
|Haigler, D T
|Name
|Wellman, Janna Christine
|Arrest Date
|09-01-2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Wellman, Janna Christine (W /F/36) Cited on Charge of Expired Registration Card/tag, at 2300 Concord Hwy, Monroe, NC, on 9/1/2022 8:42:54 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Rivas, R J
|Name
|Miller, Stephen John
|Arrest Date
|09/01/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Parole Violation, F (F),
|Description
|Miller, Stephen John (B /M/43) Arrest on chrg of Parole Violation, F (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 9/1/2022 14:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Childs, C C
|Name
|King, Mary Elizabeth Lipke
|Arrest Date
|09-01-2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|King, Mary Elizabeth Lipke (W /F/45) Cited on Charge of Stop Sign Violation, at 4099 New Town Rd/s Potter Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 9/1/2022 2:30:47 PM.
|Arresting Officer
|Shaw, S L