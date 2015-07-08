Below are the CMPD arrests for 09-02-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name SCOTT, KEON RASHAN
Arrest Type Non-Arrest
DOB 9/10/1993
Height 5.9
Weight 185
Arrest Date Time 2022-09-02 09:35:00
Court Case
Charge Description Federal
Bond Amount

Name SLOAN, ERIC
Arrest Type
DOB 10/27/1995
Height 5.1
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2022-09-02 14:44:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name STEWART, KOJI SANCHEZ
Arrest Type Non-Arrest
DOB 3/26/1980
Height 5.11
Weight 240
Arrest Date Time 2022-09-02 14:58:00
Court Case
Charge Description Federal
Bond Amount