Below are the Union County arrests for 09-02-2022.

Name Roach, Christopher Dale
Arrest Date 09/02/2022
Court Case
Charge Weekender (M),
Description Roach, Christopher Dale (W /M/34) Arrest on chrg of Weekender (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe Nc, NC, on 9/2/2022 20:00.
Arresting Officer Kiker, C T

Name Cooper, Leslie Anne
Arrest Date 09/02/2022
Court Case
Charge Order For Arrest Criminal (M),
Description Cooper, Leslie Anne (W /F/41) Arrest on chrg of Order For Arrest Criminal (M), at 4400-BLK Marys Point Rd, Monroe, NC, on 9/2/2022 20:23.
Arresting Officer Williams, C J

Name Morrison, Faith Lea
Arrest Date 09/02/2022
Court Case 202206287
Charge Drive After Consuming < 21 (M),
Description Morrison, Faith Lea (B /F/19) Arrest on chrg of Drive After Consuming < 21 (M), at 600-BLK E Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 9/2/2022 23:00.
Arresting Officer Mason, A M

Name Carrera, Ruben Santos
Arrest Date 09/02/2022
Court Case
Charge 1) Assault On Female (M) And 2) Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Carrera, Ruben Santos (W /M/39) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Female (M) and 2) Driving While Impaired (M), at 2100-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd/dickerson Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 9/2/2022 23:05.
Arresting Officer Rushing, D L

Name Bishop, Tyler Macaulay
Arrest Date 09/02/2022
Court Case
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Bishop, Tyler Macaulay (W /M/28) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at Nc 75/n Church St, Waxhaw, NC, on 9/2/2022 23:14.
Arresting Officer Price, D

Name Chambers, Isaiah Dijmon
Arrest Date 09/02/2022
Court Case 202205550
Charge 1) Assault On Female (M) And 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
Description Chambers, Isaiah Dijmon (B /M/24) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Female (M) and 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 2100-BLK Commerce Dr, Monroe, NC, on 9/2/2022 04:00.
Arresting Officer Moore, M A