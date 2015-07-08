Below are the Union County arrests for 09-02-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Roach, Christopher Dale
|Arrest Date
|09/02/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Weekender (M),
|Description
|Roach, Christopher Dale (W /M/34) Arrest on chrg of Weekender (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe Nc, NC, on 9/2/2022 20:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Kiker, C T
|Name
|Cooper, Leslie Anne
|Arrest Date
|09/02/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Order For Arrest Criminal (M),
|Description
|Cooper, Leslie Anne (W /F/41) Arrest on chrg of Order For Arrest Criminal (M), at 4400-BLK Marys Point Rd, Monroe, NC, on 9/2/2022 20:23.
|Arresting Officer
|Williams, C J
|Name
|Morrison, Faith Lea
|Arrest Date
|09/02/2022
|Court Case
|202206287
|Charge
|Drive After Consuming < 21 (M),
|Description
|Morrison, Faith Lea (B /F/19) Arrest on chrg of Drive After Consuming < 21 (M), at 600-BLK E Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 9/2/2022 23:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Mason, A M
|Name
|Carrera, Ruben Santos
|Arrest Date
|09/02/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Assault On Female (M) And 2) Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Carrera, Ruben Santos (W /M/39) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Female (M) and 2) Driving While Impaired (M), at 2100-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd/dickerson Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 9/2/2022 23:05.
|Arresting Officer
|Rushing, D L
|Name
|Bishop, Tyler Macaulay
|Arrest Date
|09/02/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Bishop, Tyler Macaulay (W /M/28) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at Nc 75/n Church St, Waxhaw, NC, on 9/2/2022 23:14.
|Arresting Officer
|Price, D
|Name
|Chambers, Isaiah Dijmon
|Arrest Date
|09/02/2022
|Court Case
|202205550
|Charge
|1) Assault On Female (M) And 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
|Description
|Chambers, Isaiah Dijmon (B /M/24) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Female (M) and 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 2100-BLK Commerce Dr, Monroe, NC, on 9/2/2022 04:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Moore, M A