Below are the Union County arrests for 09-03-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Young, Quandre Dequan
|Arrest Date
|09/03/2022
|Court Case
|202205583
|Charge
|Simple Assault (M),
|Description
|Young, Quandre Dequan (B /M/28) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 1600-BLK Icemorlee St, Monroe, NC, on 9/3/2022 02:15.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcsheehan, C A
|Name
|Hall, Stephanie Shanee
|Arrest Date
|09/03/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Lar Remove/Dest/Deact Compo (F) And 2) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1(Obt Prop, Misd Lar) (F),
|Description
|Hall, Stephanie Shanee (B /F/31) Arrest on chrg of 1) Lar Remove/dest/deact Compo (F) and 2) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1(obt Prop, Misd Lar) (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 9/3/2022 03:54.
|Arresting Officer
|Eiss, K J
|Name
|Knight, David Adam
|Arrest Date
|09/03/2022
|Court Case
|202205586
|Charge
|Injury To Personal Property (M),
|Description
|Knight, David Adam (W /M/41) Arrest on chrg of Injury To Personal Property (M), at 300-BLK Duke St, Monroe, NC, on 9/3/2022 10:09.
|Arresting Officer
|Craig, A L
|Name
|Yarovoy, Aleksandr
|Arrest Date
|09/03/2022
|Court Case
|202205591
|Charge
|Communicating Threats (M),
|Description
|Yarovoy, Aleksandr (W /M/36) Arrest on chrg of Communicating Threats (M), at 4000-BLK Secrest Short Cut Rd, Monroe, NC, on 9/3/2022 11:44.
|Arresting Officer
|Craig, A L
|Name
|Knight, Andrea Gail
|Arrest Date
|09/03/2022
|Court Case
|202205592
|Charge
|Injury To Personal Property (M),
|Description
|Knight, Andrea Gail (B /F/25) Arrest on chrg of Injury To Personal Property (M), at 1700-BLK Icemorlee St, Monroe, NC, on 9/3/2022 12:06.
|Arresting Officer
|Craig, A L
|Name
|Dimola, Frank
|Arrest Date
|09/03/2022
|Court Case
|202205588
|Charge
|Communicating Threats (M),
|Description
|Dimola, Frank (W /M/50) Arrest on chrg of Communicating Threats (M), at 1800-BLK Dickerson Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 9/3/2022 12:13.
|Arresting Officer
|Craig, A L