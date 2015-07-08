Below are the Union County arrests for 09-03-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Young, Quandre Dequan
Arrest Date 09/03/2022
Court Case 202205583
Charge Simple Assault (M),
Description Young, Quandre Dequan (B /M/28) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 1600-BLK Icemorlee St, Monroe, NC, on 9/3/2022 02:15.
Arresting Officer Mcsheehan, C A

Name Hall, Stephanie Shanee
Arrest Date 09/03/2022
Court Case
Charge 1) Lar Remove/Dest/Deact Compo (F) And 2) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1(Obt Prop, Misd Lar) (F),
Description Hall, Stephanie Shanee (B /F/31) Arrest on chrg of 1) Lar Remove/dest/deact Compo (F) and 2) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1(obt Prop, Misd Lar) (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 9/3/2022 03:54.
Arresting Officer Eiss, K J

Name Knight, David Adam
Arrest Date 09/03/2022
Court Case 202205586
Charge Injury To Personal Property (M),
Description Knight, David Adam (W /M/41) Arrest on chrg of Injury To Personal Property (M), at 300-BLK Duke St, Monroe, NC, on 9/3/2022 10:09.
Arresting Officer Craig, A L

Name Yarovoy, Aleksandr
Arrest Date 09/03/2022
Court Case 202205591
Charge Communicating Threats (M),
Description Yarovoy, Aleksandr (W /M/36) Arrest on chrg of Communicating Threats (M), at 4000-BLK Secrest Short Cut Rd, Monroe, NC, on 9/3/2022 11:44.
Arresting Officer Craig, A L

Name Knight, Andrea Gail
Arrest Date 09/03/2022
Court Case 202205592
Charge Injury To Personal Property (M),
Description Knight, Andrea Gail (B /F/25) Arrest on chrg of Injury To Personal Property (M), at 1700-BLK Icemorlee St, Monroe, NC, on 9/3/2022 12:06.
Arresting Officer Craig, A L

Name Dimola, Frank
Arrest Date 09/03/2022
Court Case 202205588
Charge Communicating Threats (M),
Description Dimola, Frank (W /M/50) Arrest on chrg of Communicating Threats (M), at 1800-BLK Dickerson Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 9/3/2022 12:13.
Arresting Officer Craig, A L