Description

Hall, Stephanie Shanee (B /F/31) Arrest on chrg of 1) Lar Remove/dest/deact Compo (F) and 2) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1(obt Prop, Misd Lar) (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 9/3/2022 03:54.