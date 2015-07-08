Below are the Union County arrests for 09-04-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Helms, Samuel Justin
|Arrest Date
|09/04/2022
|Court Case
|202205607
|Charge
|1) Injury To Real Property (M), 2) Fail To Stop For Blue Lights & Siren (M), 3) No Operators License (M), And 4) Fictitious/Expired Registration Plate (M),
|Description
|Helms, Samuel Justin (W /M/42) Arrest on chrg of 1) Injury To Real Property (M), 2) Fail To Stop For Blue Lights & Siren (M), 3) No Operators License (M), and 4) Fictitious/expired Registration Plate (M), at S Mlk Jr Blvd/ Skywatch Ln, Monroe, NC, on 9/4/2022 01:50.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcsheehan, C A
|Name
|Mack, Jaymon Rashan
|Arrest Date
|09/04/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M),
|Description
|Mack, Jaymon Rashan (B /M/19) Arrest on chrg of Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), at 2600-BLK W Monroe Exwy, Monroe, NC, on 9/4/2022 19:40.
|Arresting Officer
|Martinez, D E
|Name
|Covington, Henry Levone
|Arrest Date
|09/04/2022
|Court Case
|202205604
|Charge
|Ccw (M),
|Description
|Covington, Henry Levone (B /M/30) Arrest on chrg of Ccw (M), at 1900-BLK Dickerson Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 9/4/2022 03:12.
|Arresting Officer
|Bower, L
|Name
|Greer, Kenneth Lee
|Arrest Date
|09/04/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Injury To Personal Property (M),
|Description
|Greer, Kenneth Lee (W /M/53) Arrest on chrg of Injury To Personal Property (M), at 5200-BLK Reid Rd, Hemby Bridge, NC, on 9/4/2022 20:39.
|Arresting Officer
|Furr, J C
|Name
|Covington, Dalyn Devon
|Arrest Date
|09/04/2022
|Court Case
|202205604
|Charge
|Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M),
|Description
|Covington, Dalyn Devon (B /M/29) Arrest on chrg of Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), at 1900-BLK Dickerson Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 9/4/2022 03:14.
|Arresting Officer
|Bower, L
|Name
|Barrett, Derek Kwame
|Arrest Date
|09/04/2022
|Court Case
|202206325
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Barrett, Derek Kwame (B /M/27) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 900-BLK N Rocky River Rd, Monroe, NC, on 9/4/2022 22:08.
|Arresting Officer
|Murray, J E