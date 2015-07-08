Below are the Union County arrests for 09-04-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Helms, Samuel Justin
Arrest Date 09/04/2022
Court Case 202205607
Charge 1) Injury To Real Property (M), 2) Fail To Stop For Blue Lights & Siren (M), 3) No Operators License (M), And 4) Fictitious/Expired Registration Plate (M),
Description Helms, Samuel Justin (W /M/42) Arrest on chrg of 1) Injury To Real Property (M), 2) Fail To Stop For Blue Lights & Siren (M), 3) No Operators License (M), and 4) Fictitious/expired Registration Plate (M), at S Mlk Jr Blvd/ Skywatch Ln, Monroe, NC, on 9/4/2022 01:50.
Arresting Officer Mcsheehan, C A

Name Mack, Jaymon Rashan
Arrest Date 09/04/2022
Court Case
Charge Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M),
Description Mack, Jaymon Rashan (B /M/19) Arrest on chrg of Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), at 2600-BLK W Monroe Exwy, Monroe, NC, on 9/4/2022 19:40.
Arresting Officer Martinez, D E

Name Covington, Henry Levone
Arrest Date 09/04/2022
Court Case 202205604
Charge Ccw (M),
Description Covington, Henry Levone (B /M/30) Arrest on chrg of Ccw (M), at 1900-BLK Dickerson Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 9/4/2022 03:12.
Arresting Officer Bower, L

Name Greer, Kenneth Lee
Arrest Date 09/04/2022
Court Case
Charge Injury To Personal Property (M),
Description Greer, Kenneth Lee (W /M/53) Arrest on chrg of Injury To Personal Property (M), at 5200-BLK Reid Rd, Hemby Bridge, NC, on 9/4/2022 20:39.
Arresting Officer Furr, J C

Name Covington, Dalyn Devon
Arrest Date 09/04/2022
Court Case 202205604
Charge Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M),
Description Covington, Dalyn Devon (B /M/29) Arrest on chrg of Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), at 1900-BLK Dickerson Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 9/4/2022 03:14.
Arresting Officer Bower, L

Name Barrett, Derek Kwame
Arrest Date 09/04/2022
Court Case 202206325
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Barrett, Derek Kwame (B /M/27) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 900-BLK N Rocky River Rd, Monroe, NC, on 9/4/2022 22:08.
Arresting Officer Murray, J E