Below are the CMPD arrests for 09-06-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name CEDENO, RISHON RAQUAWN
Arrest Type Non-Arrest
DOB 1/9/1996
Height 5.9
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2022-09-06 01:31:00
Court Case
Charge Description Federal
Bond Amount

Name RHYNE, MICHAEL CHARLES
Arrest Type
DOB 5/27/1976
Height 6.1
Weight 235
Arrest Date Time 2022-09-06 14:59:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name BLACKMON, TERRY
Arrest Type Non-Arrest
DOB 6/17/1956
Height 6.1
Weight 142
Arrest Date Time 2022-09-06 16:41:00
Court Case
Charge Description Federal
Bond Amount