Below are the Union County arrests for 09-06-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Mcclain, Roman Bradley
|Arrest Date
|09/06/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Writ (Dss Court) (M),
|Description
|Mcclain, Roman Bradley (W /M/30) Arrest on chrg of Writ (dss Court) (M), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 9/6/2022 10:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Martin, W R
|Name
|Mcclellan, James Albert
|Arrest Date
|09/06/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Larceny-Felony (F), 2) Larceny-Felony (F), 3) Larceny-Felony (F), 4) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M), 5) Larceny-Felony (F), And 6) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
|Description
|Mcclellan, James Albert (B /M/25) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny-felony (F), 2) Larceny-felony (F), 3) Larceny-felony (F), 4) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), 5) Larceny-felony (F), and 6) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 9/6/2022 11:39.
|Arresting Officer
|Morelli, V P
|Name
|Quinto, Michael Derek
|Arrest Date
|09/06/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Quinto, Michael Derek (W /M/38) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 9/6/2022 13:54.
|Arresting Officer
|Summey, W E
|Name
|Kirkland, Montel Antonio
|Arrest Date
|09/06/2022
|Court Case
|202205667
|Charge
|1) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), 2) Speeding (M), 3) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), 4) Vehicle Required To Be Registered (M), 5) No Liability Insurance (M), And 6) Flee/Elude Arrest W/Mv (M),
|Description
|Kirkland, Montel Antonio (B /M/26) Arrest on chrg of 1) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), 2) Speeding (M), 3) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), 4) Vehicle Required To Be Registered (M), 5) No Liability Insurance (M), and 6) Flee/elude Arrest W/mv (M), at 1400-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 9/6/2022 14:31.
|Arresting Officer
|Shoultes, C A
|Name
|Mcclellan, James Albert
|Arrest Date
|09/06/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (Dwlr Not Impaired Rev), M (M),
|Description
|Mcclellan, James Albert (B /M/25) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (dwlr Not Impaired Rev), M (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 9/6/2022 14:35.
|Arresting Officer
|West, J R
|Name
|Little, Jasmine Scott
|Arrest Date
|09-06-2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Little, Jasmine Scott (B /F/22) Cited on Charge of Speeding, at Us 74/stallings Commerce Dr, Stallings, on 9/6/2022.
|Arresting Officer
|Larson, D