Kirkland, Montel Antonio (B /M/26) Arrest on chrg of 1) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), 2) Speeding (M), 3) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), 4) Vehicle Required To Be Registered (M), 5) No Liability Insurance (M), and 6) Flee/elude Arrest W/mv (M), at 1400-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 9/6/2022 14:31.