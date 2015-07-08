Below are the Union County arrests for 09-06-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Mcclain, Roman Bradley
Arrest Date 09/06/2022
Court Case
Charge Writ (Dss Court) (M),
Description Mcclain, Roman Bradley (W /M/30) Arrest on chrg of Writ (dss Court) (M), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 9/6/2022 10:00.
Arresting Officer Martin, W R

Name Mcclellan, James Albert
Arrest Date 09/06/2022
Court Case
Charge 1) Larceny-Felony (F), 2) Larceny-Felony (F), 3) Larceny-Felony (F), 4) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M), 5) Larceny-Felony (F), And 6) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
Description Mcclellan, James Albert (B /M/25) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny-felony (F), 2) Larceny-felony (F), 3) Larceny-felony (F), 4) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), 5) Larceny-felony (F), and 6) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 9/6/2022 11:39.
Arresting Officer Morelli, V P

Name Quinto, Michael Derek
Arrest Date 09/06/2022
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Quinto, Michael Derek (W /M/38) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 9/6/2022 13:54.
Arresting Officer Summey, W E

Name Kirkland, Montel Antonio
Arrest Date 09/06/2022
Court Case 202205667
Charge 1) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), 2) Speeding (M), 3) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), 4) Vehicle Required To Be Registered (M), 5) No Liability Insurance (M), And 6) Flee/Elude Arrest W/Mv (M),
Description Kirkland, Montel Antonio (B /M/26) Arrest on chrg of 1) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), 2) Speeding (M), 3) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), 4) Vehicle Required To Be Registered (M), 5) No Liability Insurance (M), and 6) Flee/elude Arrest W/mv (M), at 1400-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 9/6/2022 14:31.
Arresting Officer Shoultes, C A

Name Little, Jasmine Scott
Arrest Date 09-06-2022
Court Case
Charge
Description Little, Jasmine Scott (B /F/22) Cited on Charge of Speeding, at Us 74/stallings Commerce Dr, Stallings, on 9/6/2022.
Arresting Officer Larson, D