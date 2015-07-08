Below are the Union County arrests for 09-07-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Lombardo, John Kristopher
|Arrest Date
|09/07/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Attempted Larceny, F (F),
|Description
|Lombardo, John Kristopher (W /M/44) Arrest on chrg of Attempted Larceny, F (F), at 300-BLK Stallings Rd, Stallings, NC, on 9/7/2022 10:18.
|Arresting Officer
|Ivy-brooks, N
|Name
|Kelly, Tammy Arant
|Arrest Date
|09/07/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Criminal Contempt (M),
|Description
|Kelly, Tammy Arant (W /F/48) Arrest on chrg of Criminal Contempt (M), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 9/7/2022 12:00.
|Arresting Officer
|West, J R
|Name
|Lombardo, John Kristopher
|Arrest Date
|09/07/2022
|Court Case
|202200536
|Charge
|1) Attempted Larceny (F), 2) Larceny Of Motor Vehicle (F), 2) Embezzlement (F), 3) Larceny By Employees (F), 3) Serve Warrant (F), And 4) Accessing Computers (F),
|Description
|Lombardo, John Kristopher (W /M/44) Arrest on chrg of 1) Attempted Larceny (F), 2) Larceny Of Motor Vehicle (F), 2) Embezzlement (F), 3) Larceny By Employees (F), 3) Serve Warrant (F), and 4) Accessing Computers (F), at 300-BLK Stallings Rd, Stallings, NC, on 9/7/2022 10:18.
|Arresting Officer
|Ivy-brooks, N
|Name
|Lee, Taylor Nicole
|Arrest Date
|09-07-2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Lee, Taylor Nicole (B /F/25) Cited on Charge of Dwlr Non Impaired Rev, at Waxhaw Marvin Rd/eutaw Dr, Waxhaw, on 9/7/2022.
|Arresting Officer
|Whetstone, C
|Name
|Rice, Christopher
|Arrest Date
|09/07/2022
|Court Case
|202205679
|Charge
|Breaking Or Entering (M) (M),
|Description
|Rice, Christopher (W /M/57) Arrest on chrg of Breaking Or Entering (m) (M), at 200-BLK E Phifer St, Monroe, NC, on 9/7/2022 14:06.
|Arresting Officer
|Craig, A L
|Name
|Steele, Gary Michael
|Arrest Date
|09-07-2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Steele, Gary Michael (W /M/73) Cited on Charge of Reckless Driving- Disregard, at 599 W Roosevelt Blvd/morgan Mill Rd, Monroe, NC, on 9/7/2022 11:00:15 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Kimball, M M