Description

Lombardo, John Kristopher (W /M/44) Arrest on chrg of 1) Attempted Larceny (F), 2) Larceny Of Motor Vehicle (F), 2) Embezzlement (F), 3) Larceny By Employees (F), 3) Serve Warrant (F), and 4) Accessing Computers (F), at 300-BLK Stallings Rd, Stallings, NC, on 9/7/2022 10:18.