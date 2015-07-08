Below are the Union County arrests for 09-07-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Lombardo, John Kristopher
Arrest Date 09/07/2022
Court Case
Charge Attempted Larceny, F (F),
Description Lombardo, John Kristopher (W /M/44) Arrest on chrg of Attempted Larceny, F (F), at 300-BLK Stallings Rd, Stallings, NC, on 9/7/2022 10:18.
Arresting Officer Ivy-brooks, N

Name Kelly, Tammy Arant
Arrest Date 09/07/2022
Court Case
Charge Criminal Contempt (M),
Description Kelly, Tammy Arant (W /F/48) Arrest on chrg of Criminal Contempt (M), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 9/7/2022 12:00.
Arresting Officer West, J R

Name Lombardo, John Kristopher
Arrest Date 09/07/2022
Court Case 202200536
Charge 1) Attempted Larceny (F), 2) Larceny Of Motor Vehicle (F), 2) Embezzlement (F), 3) Larceny By Employees (F), 3) Serve Warrant (F), And 4) Accessing Computers (F),
Description Lombardo, John Kristopher (W /M/44) Arrest on chrg of 1) Attempted Larceny (F), 2) Larceny Of Motor Vehicle (F), 2) Embezzlement (F), 3) Larceny By Employees (F), 3) Serve Warrant (F), and 4) Accessing Computers (F), at 300-BLK Stallings Rd, Stallings, NC, on 9/7/2022 10:18.
Arresting Officer Ivy-brooks, N

Name Lee, Taylor Nicole
Arrest Date 09-07-2022
Court Case
Charge
Description Lee, Taylor Nicole (B /F/25) Cited on Charge of Dwlr Non Impaired Rev, at Waxhaw Marvin Rd/eutaw Dr, Waxhaw, on 9/7/2022.
Arresting Officer Whetstone, C

Name Rice, Christopher
Arrest Date 09/07/2022
Court Case 202205679
Charge Breaking Or Entering (M) (M),
Description Rice, Christopher (W /M/57) Arrest on chrg of Breaking Or Entering (m) (M), at 200-BLK E Phifer St, Monroe, NC, on 9/7/2022 14:06.
Arresting Officer Craig, A L

Name Steele, Gary Michael
Arrest Date 09-07-2022
Court Case
Charge
Description Steele, Gary Michael (W /M/73) Cited on Charge of Reckless Driving- Disregard, at 599 W Roosevelt Blvd/morgan Mill Rd, Monroe, NC, on 9/7/2022 11:00:15 AM.
Arresting Officer Kimball, M M