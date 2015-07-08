Below are the Union County arrests for 09-08-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Staples, Jason Bradley
|Arrest Date
|09/08/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Felony – 1(Possess Methamphetamine), F (F),
|Description
|Staples, Jason Bradley (W /M/38) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Felony – 1(possess Methamphetamine), F (F), at 200-BLK Forest Park Rd, Matthews, NC, on 9/8/2022 04:44.
|Arresting Officer
|Eubanks, J M
|Name
|Staples, Jason Bradley
|Arrest Date
|09/08/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Trafficking, Opium Or Heroin (F), 2) Pwimsd Methaphetamine (F), 3) Pwimsd Mda/Mdma (F), 4) Maintn Veh/Dwell/Place Cs (F) (F), And 5) Simple Possess Sch Iii Cs (M),
|Description
|Staples, Jason Bradley (W /M/38) Arrest on chrg of 1) Trafficking, Opium Or Heroin (F), 2) Pwimsd Methaphetamine (F), 3) Pwimsd Mda/mdma (F), 4) Maintn Veh/dwell/place Cs (f) (F), and 5) Simple Possess Sch Iii Cs (M), at 200-BLK Forest Park Dr, Stallings, NC, on 9/8/2022 08:35.
|Arresting Officer
|Wilson, M A
|Name
|Smith, Tenslo Kenyatte
|Arrest Date
|09/08/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Resisting Public Officer) (M), 2) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (Resisting Public Officer) (F), And 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Child Support) (M),
|Description
|Smith, Tenslo Kenyatte (B /M/37) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (resisting Public Officer) (M), 2) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (resisting Public Officer) (F), and 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (child Support) (M), at 500-BLK Canary Ct, Wingate, NC, on 9/8/2022 08:50.
|Arresting Officer
|Knight, J J
|Name
|Long, Kent Joseph
|Arrest Date
|09/08/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Federal Probation Violation (F),
|Description
|Long, Kent Joseph (W /M/41) Arrest on chrg of Federal Probation Violation (F), at 100-BLK Forest Hills Dr, Monroe, NC, on 9/8/2022 09:22.
|Arresting Officer
|Randall, K S
|Name
|Wingo, Lee Curtis
|Arrest Date
|09/08/2022
|Court Case
|202205710
|Charge
|Violation Of Unsupervised Probation, M (M),
|Description
|Wingo, Lee Curtis (B /M/43) Arrest on chrg of Violation Of Unsupervised Probation, M (M), at 2600-BLK Nelda Dr, Monroe, NC, on 9/8/2022 13:26.
|Arresting Officer
|Beckham, A
|Name
|Ayrawal, Babli
|Arrest Date
|09-08-2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Ayrawal, Babli (I /F/44) Cited on Charge of No Operators License, at 1599 W Roosevelt Blvd/miller St, Monroe, NC, on 9/8/2022 9:29:00 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Beckham, A