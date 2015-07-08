Below are the Union County arrests for 09-09-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Diaz, Jeannene Natalie
|Arrest Date
|09/09/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Diaz, Jeannene Natalie (W /F/46) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 2000-BLK N Rocky River Rd/old Charlotte Hwy, Monroe, NC, on 9/9/2022 02:38.
|Arresting Officer
|Furr, J C
|Name
|Malik, Akeem Abdullah
|Arrest Date
|09/09/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Writ (Felony Larceny) (F),
|Description
|Malik, Akeem Abdullah (B /M/59) Arrest on chrg of Writ (felony Larceny) (F), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 9/9/2022 10:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Martin, W R
|Name
|Deese, Lee Wayne
|Arrest Date
|09/09/2022
|Court Case
|202205418
|Charge
|1) Breaking And Or Entering (F) And 2) Larceny After Break/Enter (F),
|Description
|Deese, Lee Wayne (W /M/58) Arrest on chrg of 1) Breaking And Or Entering (F) and 2) Larceny After Break/enter (F), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 9/9/2022 10:04.
|Arresting Officer
|Martin, W R
|Name
|Ransom, Monique Latrice
|Arrest Date
|09/09/2022
|Court Case
|202203388
|Charge
|Identity Theft (F),
|Description
|Ransom, Monique Latrice (B /F/40) Arrest on chrg of Identity Theft (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, AL, on 9/9/2022 12:29.
|Arresting Officer
|Little, C B
|Name
|Autry, Willie Calvin
|Arrest Date
|09/09/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Probation Violation (Quick Dip), F (F),
|Description
|Autry, Willie Calvin (B /M/59) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (quick Dip), F (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 9/9/2022 12:54.
|Arresting Officer
|Workman, J I
|Name
|State Of Nc VICTIM of Driving While Impaired
|Arrest Date
|09-09-2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|State Of Nc VICTIM of Driving While Impaired (C), at 2000-BLK N Rocky River Rd/old Charlotte Hwy, Monroe, NC, between 00:40, 9/9/2022 and 00:41, 9/9/2022. Reported: 00:41, 9/9/2022.
|Arresting Officer
|Furr, J C