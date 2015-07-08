Below are the Union County arrests for 09-09-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Diaz, Jeannene Natalie
Arrest Date 09/09/2022
Court Case
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Diaz, Jeannene Natalie (W /F/46) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 2000-BLK N Rocky River Rd/old Charlotte Hwy, Monroe, NC, on 9/9/2022 02:38.
Arresting Officer Furr, J C

Name Malik, Akeem Abdullah
Arrest Date 09/09/2022
Court Case
Charge Writ (Felony Larceny) (F),
Description Malik, Akeem Abdullah (B /M/59) Arrest on chrg of Writ (felony Larceny) (F), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 9/9/2022 10:00.
Arresting Officer Martin, W R

Name Deese, Lee Wayne
Arrest Date 09/09/2022
Court Case 202205418
Charge 1) Breaking And Or Entering (F) And 2) Larceny After Break/Enter (F),
Description Deese, Lee Wayne (W /M/58) Arrest on chrg of 1) Breaking And Or Entering (F) and 2) Larceny After Break/enter (F), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 9/9/2022 10:04.
Arresting Officer Martin, W R

Name Ransom, Monique Latrice
Arrest Date 09/09/2022
Court Case 202203388
Charge Identity Theft (F),
Description Ransom, Monique Latrice (B /F/40) Arrest on chrg of Identity Theft (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, AL, on 9/9/2022 12:29.
Arresting Officer Little, C B

Name Autry, Willie Calvin
Arrest Date 09/09/2022
Court Case
Charge Probation Violation (Quick Dip), F (F),
Description Autry, Willie Calvin (B /M/59) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (quick Dip), F (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 9/9/2022 12:54.
Arresting Officer Workman, J I

Name State Of Nc VICTIM of Driving While Impaired
Arrest Date 09-09-2022
Court Case
Charge
Description State Of Nc VICTIM of Driving While Impaired (C), at 2000-BLK N Rocky River Rd/old Charlotte Hwy, Monroe, NC, between 00:40, 9/9/2022 and 00:41, 9/9/2022. Reported: 00:41, 9/9/2022.
Arresting Officer Furr, J C