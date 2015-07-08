Below are the Union County arrests for 09-10-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Bruckner, Sharon Michelle
|Arrest Date
|09/10/2022
|Court Case
|202206467
|Charge
|Misuse Of 911 System (M),
|Description
|Bruckner, Sharon Michelle (W /F/52) Arrest on chrg of Misuse Of 911 System (M), at 200-BLK Moorefield Dr, Indian Trail, NC, on 9/10/2022 12:42.
|Arresting Officer
|Moore, A S
|Name
|Haney, Charles William
|Arrest Date
|09/10/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Writ (Breaking And Or Entering (F),
|Description
|Haney, Charles William (W /M/38) Arrest on chrg of Writ (breaking And Or Entering (F), at Durham County Jail, Durham, NC, on 9/10/2022 15:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Hamilton, T L
|Name
|Smith, Byron Demontre
|Arrest Date
|09/10/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|No Liability Insurance (M),
|Description
|Smith, Byron Demontre (B /M/25) Arrest on chrg of No Liability Insurance (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 9/10/2022 16:31.
|Arresting Officer
|Little, C B
|Name
|Vazquez, Carlos
|Arrest Date
|09/10/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) No Operators License (M), And 3) Speeding (M),
|Description
|Vazquez, Carlos (W /M/22) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) No Operators License (M), and 3) Speeding (M), at 2000-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 9/10/2022 19:46.
|Arresting Officer
|Flieger, T C
|Name
|Mccoy, Taylor Skye
|Arrest Date
|09/10/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Trespass (M) And 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
|Description
|Mccoy, Taylor Skye (W /F/28) Arrest on chrg of 1) Trespass (M) and 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 3100-BLK Flaggstone Ln, Indian Trail, NC, on 9/10/2022 20:27.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcclendon, B R