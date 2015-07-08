Below are the Union County arrests for 09-10-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Bruckner, Sharon Michelle
Arrest Date 09/10/2022
Court Case 202206467
Charge Misuse Of 911 System (M),
Description Bruckner, Sharon Michelle (W /F/52) Arrest on chrg of Misuse Of 911 System (M), at 200-BLK Moorefield Dr, Indian Trail, NC, on 9/10/2022 12:42.
Arresting Officer Moore, A S

Name Haney, Charles William
Arrest Date 09/10/2022
Court Case
Charge Writ (Breaking And Or Entering (F),
Description Haney, Charles William (W /M/38) Arrest on chrg of Writ (breaking And Or Entering (F), at Durham County Jail, Durham, NC, on 9/10/2022 15:00.
Arresting Officer Hamilton, T L

Name Smith, Byron Demontre
Arrest Date 09/10/2022
Court Case
Charge No Liability Insurance (M),
Description Smith, Byron Demontre (B /M/25) Arrest on chrg of No Liability Insurance (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 9/10/2022 16:31.
Arresting Officer Little, C B

Name Vazquez, Carlos
Arrest Date 09/10/2022
Court Case
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) No Operators License (M), And 3) Speeding (M),
Description Vazquez, Carlos (W /M/22) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) No Operators License (M), and 3) Speeding (M), at 2000-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 9/10/2022 19:46.
Arresting Officer Flieger, T C

Name Mccoy, Taylor Skye
Arrest Date 09/10/2022
Court Case
Charge 1) Trespass (M) And 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
Description Mccoy, Taylor Skye (W /F/28) Arrest on chrg of 1) Trespass (M) and 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 3100-BLK Flaggstone Ln, Indian Trail, NC, on 9/10/2022 20:27.
Arresting Officer Mcclendon, B R