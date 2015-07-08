Below are the Union County arrests for 09-11-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Morales, Corey Lee
Arrest Date 09/11/2022
Court Case
Charge Weekender (M),
Description Morales, Corey Lee (W /M/41) Arrest on chrg of Weekender (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 9/11/2022 20:00.
Arresting Officer Godwin, G C

Name Cruz Cruz, Andy Alexis
Arrest Date 09/11/2022
Court Case 202206488
Charge 1) Drunk & Disruptive (M) And 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
Description Cruz Cruz, Andy Alexis (W /M/21) Arrest on chrg of 1) Drunk & Disruptive (M) and 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 1900-BLK Mcintyre Rd, Wingate, NC, on 9/11/2022 20:20.
Arresting Officer Funderburke, B P

Name Hough, Cortauis Jashon
Arrest Date 09/11/2022
Court Case 202205767
Charge Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M),
Description Hough, Cortauis Jashon (B /M/30) Arrest on chrg of Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), at 1500-BLK Concord Av/patton Av, Monroe, NC, on 9/11/2022 21:50.
Arresting Officer Shea, T

Name Rico-reyes, Mariana Isabel
Arrest Date 09/11/2022
Court Case
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Rico-reyes, Mariana Isabel (W /F/23) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 3700-BLK Olive Branch Rd, Monroe, NC, on 9/11/2022 22:00.
Arresting Officer Flieger, T C

Name Deese, Monica Latrice
Arrest Date 09/11/2022
Court Case 202206490
Charge Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M),
Description Deese, Monica Latrice (B /F/50) Arrest on chrg of Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M), at 3600-BLK Phifer Rd, Wingate, NC, on 9/11/2022 22:03.
Arresting Officer Funderburke, B P

Name Garcia, Valentine Beristain
Arrest Date 09/11/2022
Court Case
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Garcia, Valentine Beristain (W /M/32) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 2800-BLK Walkup Av, Monroe, NC, on 9/11/2022 01:50.
Arresting Officer Mcgriff, M D