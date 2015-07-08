Below are the Union County arrests for 09-11-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Morales, Corey Lee
|Arrest Date
|09/11/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Weekender (M),
|Description
|Morales, Corey Lee (W /M/41) Arrest on chrg of Weekender (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 9/11/2022 20:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Godwin, G C
|Name
|Cruz Cruz, Andy Alexis
|Arrest Date
|09/11/2022
|Court Case
|202206488
|Charge
|1) Drunk & Disruptive (M) And 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
|Description
|Cruz Cruz, Andy Alexis (W /M/21) Arrest on chrg of 1) Drunk & Disruptive (M) and 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 1900-BLK Mcintyre Rd, Wingate, NC, on 9/11/2022 20:20.
|Arresting Officer
|Funderburke, B P
|Name
|Hough, Cortauis Jashon
|Arrest Date
|09/11/2022
|Court Case
|202205767
|Charge
|Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M),
|Description
|Hough, Cortauis Jashon (B /M/30) Arrest on chrg of Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), at 1500-BLK Concord Av/patton Av, Monroe, NC, on 9/11/2022 21:50.
|Arresting Officer
|Shea, T
|Name
|Rico-reyes, Mariana Isabel
|Arrest Date
|09/11/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Rico-reyes, Mariana Isabel (W /F/23) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 3700-BLK Olive Branch Rd, Monroe, NC, on 9/11/2022 22:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Flieger, T C
|Name
|Deese, Monica Latrice
|Arrest Date
|09/11/2022
|Court Case
|202206490
|Charge
|Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M),
|Description
|Deese, Monica Latrice (B /F/50) Arrest on chrg of Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M), at 3600-BLK Phifer Rd, Wingate, NC, on 9/11/2022 22:03.
|Arresting Officer
|Funderburke, B P
|Name
|Garcia, Valentine Beristain
|Arrest Date
|09/11/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Garcia, Valentine Beristain (W /M/32) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 2800-BLK Walkup Av, Monroe, NC, on 9/11/2022 01:50.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcgriff, M D