Below are the Union County arrests for 09-12-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Winfield, Jessica Ann
|Arrest Date
|09/12/2022
|Court Case
|202205772
|Charge
|Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
|Description
|Winfield, Jessica Ann (W /F/28) Arrest on chrg of Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 600-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 9/12/2022 09:42.
|Arresting Officer
|Kobera, M
|Name
|Ratliff, Aaron Wesley
|Arrest Date
|09/12/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Assault On Female (M),
|Description
|Ratliff, Aaron Wesley (W /M/32) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 2200-BLK Old Lawyers Rd, Marshville, NC, on 9/12/2022 14:07.
|Arresting Officer
|Pressley, J B
|Name
|Burris, Matthew Austin
|Arrest Date
|09/12/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F),
|Description
|Burris, Matthew Austin (W /M/29) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F), at 7600-BLK E Marshville Blvd, Marshville, NC, on 9/12/2022 10:05.
|Arresting Officer
|Ellison, D A
|Name
|Hatley, Kevin Joseph
|Arrest Date
|09/12/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M) And 2) Fictitious/Expired Registration Plate (M),
|Description
|Hatley, Kevin Joseph (W /M/41) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M) and 2) Fictitious/expired Registration Plate (M), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 9/12/2022 14:48.
|Arresting Officer
|Stephens, G R
|Name
|Smith, Bailey Ann
|Arrest Date
|09/12/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Probation Violation (F), 2) Probation Violation (F), 3) Probation Violation (F), And 4) Probation Violation (F),
|Description
|Smith, Bailey Ann (W /F/32) Arrest on chrg of 1) Probation Violation (F), 2) Probation Violation (F), 3) Probation Violation (F), and 4) Probation Violation (F), at 400-BLK N Main Street, Monroe, NC, on 9/12/2022 12:10.
|Arresting Officer
|Fultz, A G
|Name
|Scott, Shalicia Laodicia
|Arrest Date
|09-12-2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Scott, Shalicia Laodicia (B /F/31) Cited on Charge of Speeding, at 5619 Pageland Hwy, Monroe, NC, on 9/12/2022 4:07:36 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Mills, W E