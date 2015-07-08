Below are the Union County arrests for 09-12-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Winfield, Jessica Ann
Arrest Date 09/12/2022
Court Case 202205772
Charge Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
Description Winfield, Jessica Ann (W /F/28) Arrest on chrg of Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 600-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 9/12/2022 09:42.
Arresting Officer Kobera, M

Name Ratliff, Aaron Wesley
Arrest Date 09/12/2022
Court Case
Charge Assault On Female (M),
Description Ratliff, Aaron Wesley (W /M/32) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 2200-BLK Old Lawyers Rd, Marshville, NC, on 9/12/2022 14:07.
Arresting Officer Pressley, J B

Name Burris, Matthew Austin
Arrest Date 09/12/2022
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F),
Description Burris, Matthew Austin (W /M/29) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F), at 7600-BLK E Marshville Blvd, Marshville, NC, on 9/12/2022 10:05.
Arresting Officer Ellison, D A

Name Hatley, Kevin Joseph
Arrest Date 09/12/2022
Court Case
Charge 1) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M) And 2) Fictitious/Expired Registration Plate (M),
Description Hatley, Kevin Joseph (W /M/41) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M) and 2) Fictitious/expired Registration Plate (M), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 9/12/2022 14:48.
Arresting Officer Stephens, G R

Name Smith, Bailey Ann
Arrest Date 09/12/2022
Court Case
Charge 1) Probation Violation (F), 2) Probation Violation (F), 3) Probation Violation (F), And 4) Probation Violation (F),
Description Smith, Bailey Ann (W /F/32) Arrest on chrg of 1) Probation Violation (F), 2) Probation Violation (F), 3) Probation Violation (F), and 4) Probation Violation (F), at 400-BLK N Main Street, Monroe, NC, on 9/12/2022 12:10.
Arresting Officer Fultz, A G

Name Scott, Shalicia Laodicia
Arrest Date 09-12-2022
Court Case
Charge
Description Scott, Shalicia Laodicia (B /F/31) Cited on Charge of Speeding, at 5619 Pageland Hwy, Monroe, NC, on 9/12/2022 4:07:36 AM.
Arresting Officer Mills, W E