Below are the CMPD arrests for 09-13-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name KOLLIE, ALFRED
Arrest Type
DOB 6/17/1989
Height 5.9
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2022-09-13 16:38:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name HORNBEAK, RAY
Arrest Type
DOB 7/14/1983
Height 5.6
Weight 165
Arrest Date Time 2022-09-13 18:06:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name GWINN, GARNETT LARRAY
Arrest Type
DOB 12/2/1998
Height 6.1
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2022-09-13 08:42:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name REDFERN, DEMARSHEA J
Arrest Type
DOB 7/27/2000
Height 5.10
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2022-09-13 15:58:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount