Below are the Union County arrests for 09-13-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Mata, Javier Alejandro
|Arrest Date
|09/13/2022
|Court Case
|202206526
|Charge
|1) Trafficking In Methamphetamine Or Amphetamine (F) And 2) Trafficking In Methamphetamine Or Amphetamine (F),
|Description
|Mata, Javier Alejandro (W /M/27) Arrest on chrg of 1) Trafficking In Methamphetamine Or Amphetamine (F) and 2) Trafficking In Methamphetamine Or Amphetamine (F), at W Lawyers Rd/conconcord Hwy, Monroe, NC, on 9/13/2022 03:33.
|Arresting Officer
|Hicks, C J
|Name
|Trujillo, Adrian
|Arrest Date
|09/13/2022
|Court Case
|202206526
|Charge
|1) Trafficking In Methamphetamine Or Amphetamine (F), 2) Trafficking In Methamphetamine Or Amphetamine (F), 3) Maintn Veh/Dwell/Place Cs (F) (F), 4) Possess Cocaine Fel (F), And 5) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Trujillo, Adrian (W /M/30) Arrest on chrg of 1) Trafficking In Methamphetamine Or Amphetamine (F), 2) Trafficking In Methamphetamine Or Amphetamine (F), 3) Maintn Veh/dwell/place Cs (f) (F), 4) Possess Cocaine Fel (F), and 5) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 100-BLK W Lawyers Rd/concord Hwy, Unionville, NC, on 9/13/2022 03:36.
|Arresting Officer
|Hicks, C J
|Name
|Smith, William Polk
|Arrest Date
|09/13/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Speeding (M), 3) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M), And 4) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M),
|Description
|Smith, William Polk (B /M/21) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Speeding (M), 3) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M), and 4) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 9/13/2022 03:58.
|Arresting Officer
|Carswell, K A
|Name
|Gleaton, Tyrone Alan
|Arrest Date
|09/13/2022
|Court Case
|202205793
|Charge
|1) Robbery-Armed (F), 2) Assault With A Deadly Weapon With Intent To Kill (F), And 3) M-Larceny – Free Text (M),
|Description
|Gleaton, Tyrone Alan (B /M/51) Arrest on chrg of 1) Robbery-armed (F), 2) Assault With A Deadly Weapon With Intent To Kill (F), and 3) M-larceny – Free Text (M), at 600-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 9/13/2022 08:07.
|Arresting Officer
|Kobera, M
|Name
|Ursini, Logan Anthony
|Arrest Date
|09/13/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Writ (Communicating Threats X4) (M),
|Description
|Ursini, Logan Anthony (W /M/26) Arrest on chrg of Writ (communicating Threats X4) (M), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 9/13/2022 09:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Martin, W R
|Name
|Portalatin, Tc Aron
|Arrest Date
|09/13/2022
|Court Case
|202205795
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Portalatin, Tc Aron (W /M/23) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 2600-BLK Nelda Dr, Monroe, NC, on 9/13/2022 10:34.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcsheehan, C A