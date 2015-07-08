Below are the Union County arrests for 09-14-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Allen, Jimmy Jerome
|Arrest Date
|09/14/2022
|Court Case
|202205807
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Con Mbev/Unfwn Prop City/Cnty), M (M),
|Description
|Allen, Jimmy Jerome (B /M/59) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (con Mbev/unfwn Prop City/cnty), M (M), at 600-BLK First St/morgan Mill Rd, Monroe, NC, on 9/14/2022 02:06.
|Arresting Officer
|Broome, R
|Name
|Rivers, Ashiash Demond
|Arrest Date
|09/14/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Writ (Awdw Intent To Kill) (F),
|Description
|Rivers, Ashiash Demond (B /M/32) Arrest on chrg of Writ (awdw Intent To Kill) (F), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 9/14/2022 09:55.
|Arresting Officer
|Martin, W R
|Name
|Ujobagy, Richard William
|Arrest Date
|09/14/2022
|Court Case
|202205813
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (Felony Larceny), F (F),
|Description
|Ujobagy, Richard William (W /M/30) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (felony Larceny), F (F), at 2600-BLK Nelda Dr, Monroe, NC, on 9/14/2022 10:01.
|Arresting Officer
|Robinson, M
|Name
|Proctor, Travis
|Arrest Date
|09/14/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Writ (Felony Larceny), F (F),
|Description
|Proctor, Travis (W /M/43) Arrest on chrg of Writ (felony Larceny), F (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 9/14/2022 13:43.
|Arresting Officer
|Childs, C C
|Name
|Byrd, Rusty Eugene
|Arrest Date
|09/14/2022
|Court Case
|202205817
|Charge
|Possess Stolen Goods/Misd (M),
|Description
|Byrd, Rusty Eugene (W /M/29) Arrest on chrg of Possess Stolen Goods/misd (M), at 100-BLK W Sunset Dr, Monroe, SC, on 9/14/2022 12:52.
|Arresting Officer
|Burton, B
|Name
|Allen, Leon
|Arrest Date
|09/14/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Discharge Firearm Into Occupied Dwelling (F), 2) Injury To Personal Property (M), And 3) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F),
|Description
|Allen, Leon (B /M/27) Arrest on chrg of 1) Discharge Firearm Into Occupied Dwelling (F), 2) Injury To Personal Property (M), and 3) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F), at 200-BLK Carter Rd, Monroe, NC, on 9/14/2022 14:39.
|Arresting Officer
|Lorenz, M R