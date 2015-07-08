Below are the Union County arrests for 09-14-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Allen, Jimmy Jerome
Arrest Date 09/14/2022
Court Case 202205807
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Con Mbev/Unfwn Prop City/Cnty), M (M),
Description Allen, Jimmy Jerome (B /M/59) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (con Mbev/unfwn Prop City/cnty), M (M), at 600-BLK First St/morgan Mill Rd, Monroe, NC, on 9/14/2022 02:06.
Arresting Officer Broome, R

Name Rivers, Ashiash Demond
Arrest Date 09/14/2022
Court Case
Charge Writ (Awdw Intent To Kill) (F),
Description Rivers, Ashiash Demond (B /M/32) Arrest on chrg of Writ (awdw Intent To Kill) (F), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 9/14/2022 09:55.
Arresting Officer Martin, W R

Name Ujobagy, Richard William
Arrest Date 09/14/2022
Court Case 202205813
Charge Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (Felony Larceny), F (F),
Description Ujobagy, Richard William (W /M/30) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (felony Larceny), F (F), at 2600-BLK Nelda Dr, Monroe, NC, on 9/14/2022 10:01.
Arresting Officer Robinson, M

Name Proctor, Travis
Arrest Date 09/14/2022
Court Case
Charge Writ (Felony Larceny), F (F),
Description Proctor, Travis (W /M/43) Arrest on chrg of Writ (felony Larceny), F (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 9/14/2022 13:43.
Arresting Officer Childs, C C

Name Byrd, Rusty Eugene
Arrest Date 09/14/2022
Court Case 202205817
Charge Possess Stolen Goods/Misd (M),
Description Byrd, Rusty Eugene (W /M/29) Arrest on chrg of Possess Stolen Goods/misd (M), at 100-BLK W Sunset Dr, Monroe, SC, on 9/14/2022 12:52.
Arresting Officer Burton, B

Name Allen, Leon
Arrest Date 09/14/2022
Court Case
Charge 1) Discharge Firearm Into Occupied Dwelling (F), 2) Injury To Personal Property (M), And 3) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F),
Description Allen, Leon (B /M/27) Arrest on chrg of 1) Discharge Firearm Into Occupied Dwelling (F), 2) Injury To Personal Property (M), and 3) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F), at 200-BLK Carter Rd, Monroe, NC, on 9/14/2022 14:39.
Arresting Officer Lorenz, M R