Below are the Union County arrests for 09-15-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Tamba, Jimel Eddie
Arrest Date 09/15/2022
Court Case
Charge Unlawful Possession Of Blue Light (M),
Description Tamba, Jimel Eddie (B /M/25) Arrest on chrg of Unlawful Possession Of Blue Light (M), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 9/15/2022 11:10.
Arresting Officer Chimienti, J M

Name Aguirre, Carlos Alexis
Arrest Date 09/15/2022
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz), (M),
Description Aguirre, Carlos Alexis (W /M/23) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz), (M), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 9/15/2022 12:01.
Arresting Officer Hargette, A W

Name Capote, Juan Francisco
Arrest Date 09/15/2022
Court Case
Charge 1) Assault On Female (M), 2) Dv Protective Order Viol (M), And 3) Dv Protective Order Viol (M),
Description Capote, Juan Francisco (W /M/39) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Female (M), 2) Dv Protective Order Viol (M), and 3) Dv Protective Order Viol (M), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 9/15/2022 13:16.
Arresting Officer Jacobs, L M

Name Anderson, Andrew Mitchell
Arrest Date 09/15/2022
Court Case
Charge Writ (Break Or Enter A Motor Vehicle), F (F),
Description Anderson, Andrew Mitchell (W /M/36) Arrest on chrg of Writ (break Or Enter A Motor Vehicle), F (F), at 200-BLK E Water St, Statesville, NC, on 9/15/2022 13:30.
Arresting Officer Hamilton, T L

Name Staton, Antonio
Arrest Date 09/15/2022
Court Case
Charge Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
Description Staton, Antonio (B /M/53) Arrest on chrg of Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 9/15/2022 15:17.
Arresting Officer Case, T N

Name Svetz, Christine Ann
Arrest Date 09/15/2022
Court Case
Charge 1) Carrying Concealed Gun (M), 2) Driving While Impaired (M), 3) Open Cont After Cons Alc 1St (M), And 4) Drive Left Of Center (M),
Description Svetz, Christine Ann (W /F/51) Arrest on chrg of 1) Carrying Concealed Gun (M), 2) Driving While Impaired (M), 3) Open Cont After Cons Alc 1st (M), and 4) Drive Left Of Center (M), at 8100-BLK Calistoga Ln, Waxhaw, NC, on 9/15/2022 15:49.
Arresting Officer Whetstone, C