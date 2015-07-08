Below are the Union County arrests for 09-15-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Tamba, Jimel Eddie
|Arrest Date
|09/15/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Unlawful Possession Of Blue Light (M),
|Description
|Tamba, Jimel Eddie (B /M/25) Arrest on chrg of Unlawful Possession Of Blue Light (M), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 9/15/2022 11:10.
|Arresting Officer
|Chimienti, J M
|Name
|Aguirre, Carlos Alexis
|Arrest Date
|09/15/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz), (M),
|Description
|Aguirre, Carlos Alexis (W /M/23) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz), (M), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 9/15/2022 12:01.
|Arresting Officer
|Hargette, A W
|Name
|Capote, Juan Francisco
|Arrest Date
|09/15/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Assault On Female (M), 2) Dv Protective Order Viol (M), And 3) Dv Protective Order Viol (M),
|Description
|Capote, Juan Francisco (W /M/39) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Female (M), 2) Dv Protective Order Viol (M), and 3) Dv Protective Order Viol (M), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 9/15/2022 13:16.
|Arresting Officer
|Jacobs, L M
|Name
|Anderson, Andrew Mitchell
|Arrest Date
|09/15/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Writ (Break Or Enter A Motor Vehicle), F (F),
|Description
|Anderson, Andrew Mitchell (W /M/36) Arrest on chrg of Writ (break Or Enter A Motor Vehicle), F (F), at 200-BLK E Water St, Statesville, NC, on 9/15/2022 13:30.
|Arresting Officer
|Hamilton, T L
|Name
|Staton, Antonio
|Arrest Date
|09/15/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Staton, Antonio (B /M/53) Arrest on chrg of Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 9/15/2022 15:17.
|Arresting Officer
|Case, T N
|Name
|Svetz, Christine Ann
|Arrest Date
|09/15/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Carrying Concealed Gun (M), 2) Driving While Impaired (M), 3) Open Cont After Cons Alc 1St (M), And 4) Drive Left Of Center (M),
|Description
|Svetz, Christine Ann (W /F/51) Arrest on chrg of 1) Carrying Concealed Gun (M), 2) Driving While Impaired (M), 3) Open Cont After Cons Alc 1st (M), and 4) Drive Left Of Center (M), at 8100-BLK Calistoga Ln, Waxhaw, NC, on 9/15/2022 15:49.
|Arresting Officer
|Whetstone, C