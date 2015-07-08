Below are the Union County arrests for 09-16-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Sperduto, Karissa Faith
Arrest Date 09/16/2022
Court Case 202205857
Charge Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M),
Description Sperduto, Karissa Faith (W /F/21) Arrest on chrg of Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), at 1600-BLK Walkup Av/n Sutherland Av, Monroe, NC, on 9/16/2022 01:05.
Arresting Officer Shea, T

Name Lipscomb, Diontre Keishawn
Arrest Date 09/16/2022
Court Case
Charge 1) Sell Schedule Ii (F), 2) Deliver Schedule Ii (F), 3) Pwimsd Sch Ii Cs (F), 4) Sell/Deliver Heroin (F), 5) Deliver Heroin (F), 6) Pwimsd Heroin (F), 7) Sell Schedule Ii Cs (F), 8) Deliver Schedule Ii Cs (F), 9) Pwimsd Sch Ii Cs (F), 9) Pwisd Within 1000 Feet School Zone (F), 10) Pwisd Within 1000 Feet School Zone (F), 11) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1(Possession Firearm) (F), 11) Sell Herion (F), 12) Del Heroin (F), And 13) Pwisd Heroin (F),
Description Lipscomb, Diontre Keishawn (B /M/23) Arrest on chrg of 1) Sell Schedule Ii (F), 2) Deliver Schedule Ii (F), 3) Pwimsd Sch Ii Cs (F), 4) Sell/deliver Heroin (F), 5) Deliver Heroin (F), 6) Pwimsd Heroin (F), 7) Sell Schedule Ii Cs (F), 8) Deliver Schedule Ii Cs (F), 9) Pwimsd Sch Ii Cs (F), 9) Pwisd Within 1000 Feet School Zone (F), 10) Pwisd Within 1000 Feet School Zone (F), 11) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1(possession Firearm) (F), 11) Sell Herion (F), 12) Del Heroin (F), and 13) Pwisd Heroin (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 9/16/2022 10:39.
Arresting Officer Pressley, J B

Name Valdez, Juan
Arrest Date 09/16/2022
Court Case 202205869
Charge Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M),
Description Valdez, Juan (W /M/19) Arrest on chrg of Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), at 600-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 9/16/2022 13:22.
Arresting Officer Eiss, C

Name Lipscomb, Diontre Keishawn
Arrest Date 09/16/2022
Court Case
Charge 1) Possess Sched Ii (F), 2) Pwimsd A Controlled Substance (F), And 3) Deliver Schedule Ii (F),
Description Lipscomb, Diontre Keishawn (B /M/23) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Sched Ii (F), 2) Pwimsd A Controlled Substance (F), and 3) Deliver Schedule Ii (F), at 900-BLK Mable Ave, Kannapolis, NC, on 9/16/2022 14:42.
Arresting Officer Boitnott, M O

Name Taylor, Michael Jamal
Arrest Date 09/16/2022
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Carrying Concealed Gun) (M),
Description Taylor, Michael Jamal (B /M/22) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(carrying Concealed Gun) (M), at Anson County Jail, Wadesboro, NC, on 9/16/2022 15:27.
Arresting Officer  

Name Mounts, Mark Shane
Arrest Date 09/16/2022
Court Case
Charge Dwlr Impaired Rev (M),
Description Mounts, Mark Shane (W /M/32) Arrest on chrg of Dwlr Impaired Rev (M), at 2900-BLK S Providence Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 9/16/2022 16:49.
Arresting Officer Price, D