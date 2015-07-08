Description

Lipscomb, Diontre Keishawn (B /M/23) Arrest on chrg of 1) Sell Schedule Ii (F), 2) Deliver Schedule Ii (F), 3) Pwimsd Sch Ii Cs (F), 4) Sell/deliver Heroin (F), 5) Deliver Heroin (F), 6) Pwimsd Heroin (F), 7) Sell Schedule Ii Cs (F), 8) Deliver Schedule Ii Cs (F), 9) Pwimsd Sch Ii Cs (F), 9) Pwisd Within 1000 Feet School Zone (F), 10) Pwisd Within 1000 Feet School Zone (F), 11) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1(possession Firearm) (F), 11) Sell Herion (F), 12) Del Heroin (F), and 13) Pwisd Heroin (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 9/16/2022 10:39.