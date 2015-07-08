Below are the Union County arrests for 09-16-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Sperduto, Karissa Faith
|Arrest Date
|09/16/2022
|Court Case
|202205857
|Charge
|Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M),
|Description
|Sperduto, Karissa Faith (W /F/21) Arrest on chrg of Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), at 1600-BLK Walkup Av/n Sutherland Av, Monroe, NC, on 9/16/2022 01:05.
|Arresting Officer
|Shea, T
|Name
|Lipscomb, Diontre Keishawn
|Arrest Date
|09/16/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Sell Schedule Ii (F), 2) Deliver Schedule Ii (F), 3) Pwimsd Sch Ii Cs (F), 4) Sell/Deliver Heroin (F), 5) Deliver Heroin (F), 6) Pwimsd Heroin (F), 7) Sell Schedule Ii Cs (F), 8) Deliver Schedule Ii Cs (F), 9) Pwimsd Sch Ii Cs (F), 9) Pwisd Within 1000 Feet School Zone (F), 10) Pwisd Within 1000 Feet School Zone (F), 11) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1(Possession Firearm) (F), 11) Sell Herion (F), 12) Del Heroin (F), And 13) Pwisd Heroin (F),
|Description
|Lipscomb, Diontre Keishawn (B /M/23) Arrest on chrg of 1) Sell Schedule Ii (F), 2) Deliver Schedule Ii (F), 3) Pwimsd Sch Ii Cs (F), 4) Sell/deliver Heroin (F), 5) Deliver Heroin (F), 6) Pwimsd Heroin (F), 7) Sell Schedule Ii Cs (F), 8) Deliver Schedule Ii Cs (F), 9) Pwimsd Sch Ii Cs (F), 9) Pwisd Within 1000 Feet School Zone (F), 10) Pwisd Within 1000 Feet School Zone (F), 11) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1(possession Firearm) (F), 11) Sell Herion (F), 12) Del Heroin (F), and 13) Pwisd Heroin (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 9/16/2022 10:39.
|Arresting Officer
|Pressley, J B
|Name
|Valdez, Juan
|Arrest Date
|09/16/2022
|Court Case
|202205869
|Charge
|Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M),
|Description
|Valdez, Juan (W /M/19) Arrest on chrg of Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), at 600-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 9/16/2022 13:22.
|Arresting Officer
|Eiss, C
|Name
|Lipscomb, Diontre Keishawn
|Arrest Date
|09/16/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Possess Sched Ii (F), 2) Pwimsd A Controlled Substance (F), And 3) Deliver Schedule Ii (F),
|Description
|Lipscomb, Diontre Keishawn (B /M/23) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Sched Ii (F), 2) Pwimsd A Controlled Substance (F), and 3) Deliver Schedule Ii (F), at 900-BLK Mable Ave, Kannapolis, NC, on 9/16/2022 14:42.
|Arresting Officer
|Boitnott, M O
|Name
|Taylor, Michael Jamal
|Arrest Date
|09/16/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Carrying Concealed Gun) (M),
|Description
|Taylor, Michael Jamal (B /M/22) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(carrying Concealed Gun) (M), at Anson County Jail, Wadesboro, NC, on 9/16/2022 15:27.
|Arresting Officer
|Name
|Mounts, Mark Shane
|Arrest Date
|09/16/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Dwlr Impaired Rev (M),
|Description
|Mounts, Mark Shane (W /M/32) Arrest on chrg of Dwlr Impaired Rev (M), at 2900-BLK S Providence Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 9/16/2022 16:49.
|Arresting Officer
|Price, D