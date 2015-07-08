Description

Rodriguez, Perez Jose (W /M/21) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) No Operators License (M), 3) Fail To Heed Light Or Siren (M), and 4) Fail To Maintain Lane Control (M), at 600-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 9/17/2022 01:41.