Below are the Union County arrests for 09-17-2022.
|Name
|Frankenberg, Alexis Rae
|Arrest Date
|09/17/2022
|Court Case
|201805621
|Charge
|Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
|Description
|Frankenberg, Alexis Rae (W /F/25) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 2300-BLK Dunloe Ct, Concord, NC, on 9/17/2022 23:41.
|Arresting Officer
|Knight, J J
|Name
|Melchor-arant, Kevin Manuel
|Arrest Date
|09/17/2022
|Court Case
|202205880
|Charge
|1) Possess Stolen Motor Vehcile (F), 2) Flee/Elude Arrest (F), 3) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), 4) Fict/Alt Title/Reg Card/Tag (M), 5) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), 6) Speeding (M), And 7) No Liability Insurance (M),
|Description
|Melchor-arant, Kevin Manuel (H /M/22) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Stolen Motor Vehcile (F), 2) Flee/elude Arrest (F), 3) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), 4) Fict/alt Title/reg Card/tag (M), 5) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), 6) Speeding (M), and 7) No Liability Insurance (M), at 9300-BLK Longstone Ln, Charlotte, NC, on 9/17/2022 01:23.
|Arresting Officer
|Sierk, M
|Name
|Rodriguez, Perez Jose
|Arrest Date
|09/17/2022
|Court Case
|202205886
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) No Operators License (M), 3) Fail To Heed Light Or Siren (M), And 4) Fail To Maintain Lane Control (M),
|Description
|Rodriguez, Perez Jose (W /M/21) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) No Operators License (M), 3) Fail To Heed Light Or Siren (M), and 4) Fail To Maintain Lane Control (M), at 600-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 9/17/2022 01:41.
|Arresting Officer
|Beckham, A
|Name
|Williams, Jadarrius Duntavias
|Arrest Date
|09/17/2022
|Court Case
|202206623
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Williams, Jadarrius Duntavias (B /M/29) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 2000-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd/secrest Short Cut Rd, Monroe, NC, on 9/17/2022 02:04.
|Arresting Officer
|Mason, A M
|Name
|Massey, Jaron Alex
|Arrest Date
|09/17/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M),
|Description
|Massey, Jaron Alex (B /M/21) Arrest on chrg of Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), at 7700-BLK New Town Rd/broomes Old Mill Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 9/17/2022 03:23.
|Arresting Officer
|Weiland, J S
|Name
|Autry, Donoven
|Arrest Date
|09/17/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Weekender (F),
|Description
|Autry, Donoven (B /M/37) Arrest on chrg of Weekender (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 9/17/2022 07:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Neeley, R D