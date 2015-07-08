Below are the Union County arrests for 09-17-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Frankenberg, Alexis Rae
Arrest Date 09/17/2022
Court Case 201805621
Charge Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
Description Frankenberg, Alexis Rae (W /F/25) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 2300-BLK Dunloe Ct, Concord, NC, on 9/17/2022 23:41.
Arresting Officer Knight, J J

Name Melchor-arant, Kevin Manuel
Arrest Date 09/17/2022
Court Case 202205880
Charge 1) Possess Stolen Motor Vehcile (F), 2) Flee/Elude Arrest (F), 3) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), 4) Fict/Alt Title/Reg Card/Tag (M), 5) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), 6) Speeding (M), And 7) No Liability Insurance (M),
Description Melchor-arant, Kevin Manuel (H /M/22) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Stolen Motor Vehcile (F), 2) Flee/elude Arrest (F), 3) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), 4) Fict/alt Title/reg Card/tag (M), 5) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), 6) Speeding (M), and 7) No Liability Insurance (M), at 9300-BLK Longstone Ln, Charlotte, NC, on 9/17/2022 01:23.
Arresting Officer Sierk, M

Name Rodriguez, Perez Jose
Arrest Date 09/17/2022
Court Case 202205886
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) No Operators License (M), 3) Fail To Heed Light Or Siren (M), And 4) Fail To Maintain Lane Control (M),
Description Rodriguez, Perez Jose (W /M/21) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) No Operators License (M), 3) Fail To Heed Light Or Siren (M), and 4) Fail To Maintain Lane Control (M), at 600-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 9/17/2022 01:41.
Arresting Officer Beckham, A

Name Williams, Jadarrius Duntavias
Arrest Date 09/17/2022
Court Case 202206623
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Williams, Jadarrius Duntavias (B /M/29) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 2000-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd/secrest Short Cut Rd, Monroe, NC, on 9/17/2022 02:04.
Arresting Officer Mason, A M

Name Massey, Jaron Alex
Arrest Date 09/17/2022
Court Case
Charge Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M),
Description Massey, Jaron Alex (B /M/21) Arrest on chrg of Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), at 7700-BLK New Town Rd/broomes Old Mill Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 9/17/2022 03:23.
Arresting Officer Weiland, J S

Name Autry, Donoven
Arrest Date 09/17/2022
Court Case
Charge Weekender (F),
Description Autry, Donoven (B /M/37) Arrest on chrg of Weekender (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 9/17/2022 07:00.
Arresting Officer Neeley, R D