Below are the Union County arrests for 09-18-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Parris, Elizabeth Luchen
|Arrest Date
|09/18/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Simple Assault (M),
|Description
|Parris, Elizabeth Luchen (A /F/49) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 2000-BLK Magna Ln, Indian Trail, NC, on 9/18/2022 16:01.
|Arresting Officer
|Rutledge, J A
|Name
|Behrens, Minette
|Arrest Date
|09/18/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
|Description
|Behrens, Minette (W /F/46) Arrest on chrg of Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 3600-BLK S Providence Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 9/18/2022 16:01.
|Arresting Officer
|Price, D
|Name
|Church, Justin Lamar
|Arrest Date
|09/18/2022
|Court Case
|202206651
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), And 3) Speeding To Elude Arrest (M),
|Description
|Church, Justin Lamar (W /M/32) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), and 3) Speeding To Elude Arrest (M), at 3200-BLK Wesley Chapel Stouts Rd/country Ln, Indian Trail, NC, on 9/18/2022 20:24.
|Arresting Officer
|Luisa, S
|Name
|Jacobus, David Stephen
|Arrest Date
|09/18/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Worthless Check (F),
|Description
|Jacobus, David Stephen (W /M/44) Arrest on chrg of Worthless Check (F), at 1600-BLK Hawkstone Dr, Waxhaw, NC, on 9/18/2022 20:25.
|Arresting Officer
|Castrogiovanni, C T
|Name
|Mccauley, Darrell Lynn
|Arrest Date
|09/18/2022
|Court Case
|202205906
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Opn Container), M (M),
|Description
|Mccauley, Darrell Lynn (B /M/60) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (opn Container), M (M), at 1800-BLK Walkup Av, Monroe, NC, on 9/18/2022 00:03.
|Arresting Officer
|Craig, A L
|Name
|Bowser, Devonte Lamont
|Arrest Date
|09/18/2022
|Court Case
|202206653
|Charge
|Interfering With Emergency Communication (M),
|Description
|Bowser, Devonte Lamont (B /M/19) Arrest on chrg of Interfering With Emergency Communication (M), at 1100-BLK Drummond Ln, Stallings, NC, on 9/18/2022 20:50.
|Arresting Officer
|Kell, T