Description

Church, Justin Lamar (W /M/32) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), and 3) Speeding To Elude Arrest (M), at 3200-BLK Wesley Chapel Stouts Rd/country Ln, Indian Trail, NC, on 9/18/2022 20:24.