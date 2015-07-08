Below are the Union County arrests for 09-18-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Parris, Elizabeth Luchen
Arrest Date 09/18/2022
Court Case
Charge Simple Assault (M),
Description Parris, Elizabeth Luchen (A /F/49) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 2000-BLK Magna Ln, Indian Trail, NC, on 9/18/2022 16:01.
Arresting Officer Rutledge, J A

Name Behrens, Minette
Arrest Date 09/18/2022
Court Case
Charge Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
Description Behrens, Minette (W /F/46) Arrest on chrg of Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 3600-BLK S Providence Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 9/18/2022 16:01.
Arresting Officer Price, D

Name Church, Justin Lamar
Arrest Date 09/18/2022
Court Case 202206651
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), And 3) Speeding To Elude Arrest (M),
Description Church, Justin Lamar (W /M/32) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), and 3) Speeding To Elude Arrest (M), at 3200-BLK Wesley Chapel Stouts Rd/country Ln, Indian Trail, NC, on 9/18/2022 20:24.
Arresting Officer Luisa, S

Name Jacobus, David Stephen
Arrest Date 09/18/2022
Court Case
Charge Worthless Check (F),
Description Jacobus, David Stephen (W /M/44) Arrest on chrg of Worthless Check (F), at 1600-BLK Hawkstone Dr, Waxhaw, NC, on 9/18/2022 20:25.
Arresting Officer Castrogiovanni, C T

Name Mccauley, Darrell Lynn
Arrest Date 09/18/2022
Court Case 202205906
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Opn Container), M (M),
Description Mccauley, Darrell Lynn (B /M/60) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (opn Container), M (M), at 1800-BLK Walkup Av, Monroe, NC, on 9/18/2022 00:03.
Arresting Officer Craig, A L

Name Bowser, Devonte Lamont
Arrest Date 09/18/2022
Court Case 202206653
Charge Interfering With Emergency Communication (M),
Description Bowser, Devonte Lamont (B /M/19) Arrest on chrg of Interfering With Emergency Communication (M), at 1100-BLK Drummond Ln, Stallings, NC, on 9/18/2022 20:50.
Arresting Officer Kell, T