Below are the Union County arrests for 09-19-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Long, Jonathan Scott
|Arrest Date
|09/19/2022
|Court Case
|202205933
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Long, Jonathan Scott (W /M/58) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 3100-BLK Old Charlotte Hwy, Monroe, NC, on 9/19/2022 13:12.
|Arresting Officer
|Moore, M A
|Name
|Gutorka, Vitalii
|Arrest Date
|09/19/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Writ (M),
|Description
|Gutorka, Vitalii (W /M/26) Arrest on chrg of Writ (M), at Meck County Jail, Charlotte, NC, on 9/19/2022 15:45.
|Arresting Officer
|Hamilton, T L
|Name
|Gaskins, Divine Jahborn
|Arrest Date
|09/19/2022
|Court Case
|202200572
|Charge
|1) Motor Vehicle Theft (F) And 2) Serve Warrant (M),
|Description
|Gaskins, Divine Jahborn (B /M/24) Arrest on chrg of 1) Motor Vehicle Theft (F) and 2) Serve Warrant (M), at 300-BLK Stallings Rd, Stallings, NC, on 9/19/2022 19:30.
|Arresting Officer
|Ivy-brooks, N
|Name
|Florczak, Corey James
|Arrest Date
|09/19/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Florczak, Corey James (B /M/23) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 4700-BLK Waxhaw Marvin Rd/pine Oak Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 9/19/2022 19:59.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, P
|Name
|Caruso, Gerard Louis
|Arrest Date
|09/19/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Weekender (M),
|Description
|Caruso, Gerard Louis (W /M/27) Arrest on chrg of Weekender (M), at 400-BLK Cottonwood Cir, Monroe, NC, on 9/19/2022 20:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Childs, C C
|Name
|Lingerfelt, Isaac Omari
|Arrest Date
|09/19/2022
|Court Case
|202200824
|Charge
|1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M) And 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Lingerfelt, Isaac Omari (W /M/19) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M) and 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), at Sr1111 @ Essaw Dr, Waxhaw, NC, on 9/19/2022 21:51.
|Arresting Officer
|Feige, M