Below are the Union County arrests for 09-19-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Long, Jonathan Scott
Arrest Date 09/19/2022
Court Case 202205933
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Long, Jonathan Scott (W /M/58) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 3100-BLK Old Charlotte Hwy, Monroe, NC, on 9/19/2022 13:12.
Arresting Officer Moore, M A

Name Gutorka, Vitalii
Arrest Date 09/19/2022
Court Case
Charge Writ (M),
Description Gutorka, Vitalii (W /M/26) Arrest on chrg of Writ (M), at Meck County Jail, Charlotte, NC, on 9/19/2022 15:45.
Arresting Officer Hamilton, T L

Name Gaskins, Divine Jahborn
Arrest Date 09/19/2022
Court Case 202200572
Charge 1) Motor Vehicle Theft (F) And 2) Serve Warrant (M),
Description Gaskins, Divine Jahborn (B /M/24) Arrest on chrg of 1) Motor Vehicle Theft (F) and 2) Serve Warrant (M), at 300-BLK Stallings Rd, Stallings, NC, on 9/19/2022 19:30.
Arresting Officer Ivy-brooks, N

Name Florczak, Corey James
Arrest Date 09/19/2022
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Florczak, Corey James (B /M/23) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 4700-BLK Waxhaw Marvin Rd/pine Oak Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 9/19/2022 19:59.
Arresting Officer Helms, P

Name Caruso, Gerard Louis
Arrest Date 09/19/2022
Court Case
Charge Weekender (M),
Description Caruso, Gerard Louis (W /M/27) Arrest on chrg of Weekender (M), at 400-BLK Cottonwood Cir, Monroe, NC, on 9/19/2022 20:00.
Arresting Officer Childs, C C

Name Lingerfelt, Isaac Omari
Arrest Date 09/19/2022
Court Case 202200824
Charge 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M) And 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M),
Description Lingerfelt, Isaac Omari (W /M/19) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M) and 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), at Sr1111 @ Essaw Dr, Waxhaw, NC, on 9/19/2022 21:51.
Arresting Officer Feige, M