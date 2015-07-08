Description

Brayboy, Kenneth Leon (B /M/34) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F), 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 3) Carrying Concealed Gun (M), 4) Unsealed Wine/liq In Pass Area (M), and 5) Speeding (M), at Us 74 Near Austin Chaney, Wingate, NC, on 9/20/2022 11:57.