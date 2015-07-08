Below are the Union County arrests for 09-20-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Williams, Sean Tenille
|Arrest Date
|09/20/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Williams, Sean Tenille (B /M/41) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 9/20/2022 10:42.
|Arresting Officer
|Summey, W E
|Name
|Lotharp, Kemp Dulaine
|Arrest Date
|09/20/2022
|Court Case
|202205961
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Lotharp, Kemp Dulaine (B /M/30) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 1200-BLK W Franklin St/mccarten St, Monroe, NC, on 9/20/2022 11:39.
|Arresting Officer
|Moore, M A
|Name
|Brayboy, Kenneth Leon
|Arrest Date
|09/20/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Possess Methamphetamine (F), 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 3) Carrying Concealed Gun (M), 4) Unsealed Wine/Liq In Pass Area (M), And 5) Speeding (M),
|Description
|Brayboy, Kenneth Leon (B /M/34) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F), 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 3) Carrying Concealed Gun (M), 4) Unsealed Wine/liq In Pass Area (M), and 5) Speeding (M), at Us 74 Near Austin Chaney, Wingate, NC, on 9/20/2022 11:57.
|Arresting Officer
|Martin, K D
|Name
|Moses, Kimyada Shemyra
|Arrest Date
|09/20/2022
|Court Case
|202205962
|Charge
|1) Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M) And 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
|Description
|Moses, Kimyada Shemyra (B /F/41) Arrest on chrg of 1) Trespass – 2nd Deg (M) and 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 300-BLK Venus St, Monroe, SC, on 9/20/2022 13:10.
|Arresting Officer
|Pezzello, C M
|Name
|Yesher-el, Malik Karim
|Arrest Date
|09/20/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Writ (M),
|Description
|Yesher-el, Malik Karim (B /M/29) Arrest on chrg of Writ (M), at 800-BLK E 4th Street, Charlotte, NC, on 9/20/2022 13:51.
|Arresting Officer
|Furr, L M