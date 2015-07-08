Below are the Union County arrests for 09-20-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Williams, Sean Tenille
Arrest Date 09/20/2022
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Williams, Sean Tenille (B /M/41) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 9/20/2022 10:42.
Arresting Officer Summey, W E

Name Lotharp, Kemp Dulaine
Arrest Date 09/20/2022
Court Case 202205961
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Lotharp, Kemp Dulaine (B /M/30) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 1200-BLK W Franklin St/mccarten St, Monroe, NC, on 9/20/2022 11:39.
Arresting Officer Moore, M A

Name Brayboy, Kenneth Leon
Arrest Date 09/20/2022
Court Case
Charge 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F), 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 3) Carrying Concealed Gun (M), 4) Unsealed Wine/Liq In Pass Area (M), And 5) Speeding (M),
Description Brayboy, Kenneth Leon (B /M/34) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F), 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 3) Carrying Concealed Gun (M), 4) Unsealed Wine/liq In Pass Area (M), and 5) Speeding (M), at Us 74 Near Austin Chaney, Wingate, NC, on 9/20/2022 11:57.
Arresting Officer Martin, K D

Name Moses, Kimyada Shemyra
Arrest Date 09/20/2022
Court Case 202205962
Charge 1) Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M) And 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
Description Moses, Kimyada Shemyra (B /F/41) Arrest on chrg of 1) Trespass – 2nd Deg (M) and 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 300-BLK Venus St, Monroe, SC, on 9/20/2022 13:10.
Arresting Officer Pezzello, C M

Name Yesher-el, Malik Karim
Arrest Date 09/20/2022
Court Case
Charge Writ (M),
Description Yesher-el, Malik Karim (B /M/29) Arrest on chrg of Writ (M), at 800-BLK E 4th Street, Charlotte, NC, on 9/20/2022 13:51.
Arresting Officer Furr, L M