Below are the Union County arrests for 09-21-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Jimenez-bautista, Joan Jimenez
|Arrest Date
|09/21/2022
|Court Case
|202206009
|Charge
|1) Simple Possess Sch Vi Cs (M) (M) And 2) Ccw (M),
|Description
|Jimenez-bautista, Joan Jimenez (W /M/20) Arrest on chrg of 1) Simple Possess Sch Vi Cs (m) (M) and 2) Ccw (M), at 200-BLK S Hayne St, Monroe, NC, on 9/21/2022 23:29.
|Arresting Officer
|Pezzello, C M
|Name
|Ny, Gary Sitho
|Arrest Date
|09/21/2022
|Court Case
|202200820
|Charge
|Assault On Female (M),
|Description
|Ny, Gary Sitho (W /M/34) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 1200-BLK Mill Race Ln, Stallings, NC, on 9/21/2022 12:29.
|Arresting Officer
|Pittman, R R
|Name
|Tracy, Thomas Kyle
|Arrest Date
|09/21/2022
|Court Case
|202205979
|Charge
|1) Assault On Female (M), 2) Communicating Threats (M), And 3) Injury To Personal Property (M),
|Description
|Tracy, Thomas Kyle (W /M/44) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Female (M), 2) Communicating Threats (M), and 3) Injury To Personal Property (M), at 2400-BLK Hunters Way, Monroe, NC, on 9/21/2022 00:04.
|Arresting Officer
|Lopez, S
|Name
|Proctor, Travis
|Arrest Date
|09/21/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Larceny-Felony (F) And 2) Larceny-Felony (F),
|Description
|Proctor, Travis (W /M/43) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny-felony (F) and 2) Larceny-felony (F), at 44150 00-BLK Airport Road, New London, NC, on 9/21/2022 13:35.
|Arresting Officer
|Furr, L M
|Name
|Lopez, Carla
|Arrest Date
|09/21/2022
|Court Case
|202205989
|Charge
|1) Breaking And Or Entering (F) And 2) Larceny After Break/Enter (F),
|Description
|Lopez, Carla (W /F/24) Arrest on chrg of 1) Breaking And Or Entering (F) and 2) Larceny After Break/enter (F), at 2600-BLK Nelda Dr, Monroe, NC, on 9/21/2022 10:09.
|Arresting Officer
|Clarke, J W
|Name
|Brayboy, Kenneth Leon
|Arrest Date
|09/21/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Child Abuse – Misd (M), 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), 3) Speeding To Elude Arrest (F), 4) A&A Dwlr Not Impaired Rev (M), And 5) Fictitious/Expired Registration Plate (M),
|Description
|Brayboy, Kenneth Leon (B /M/34) Arrest on chrg of 1) Child Abuse – Misd (M), 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), 3) Speeding To Elude Arrest (F), 4) A&a Dwlr Not Impaired Rev (M), and 5) Fictitious/expired Registration Plate (M), at 900-BLK Sanchez Dr, Fayetteville, NC, on 9/21/2022 14:19.
|Arresting Officer
|Boitnott, M O