Below are the Union County arrests for 09-22-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Land, Samantha
|Arrest Date
|09/22/2022
|Court Case
|202206023
|Charge
|1) Larceny Of Motor Vehicle (F), 2) Flee/Elude Arrest W/Mv (F), 3) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), And 4) No Operators License (M),
|Description
|Land, Samantha (B /F/24) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny Of Motor Vehicle (F), 2) Flee/elude Arrest W/mv (F), 3) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), and 4) No Operators License (M), at 1000-BLK N Charlotte Av, Monroe, NC, on 9/22/2022 14:52.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcsheehan, C A
|Name
|Smales, Joshua Lewis
|Arrest Date
|09-22-2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Smales, Joshua Lewis (W /M/37) VICTIM of Larceny-misdemeanor (C), at 2900-BLK Barbee Ct, Monroe, NC, on 15:49, 9/7/2022. Reported: 16:23, 9/22/2022.
|Arresting Officer
|Rowan, C D
|Name
|Zazocoteco-bello, Luis Angel
|Arrest Date
|09/22/2022
|Court Case
|202206027
|Charge
|1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Flee/Elude Aresst W/Mv (M) (M), 3) No Operators License (M), And 4) Speeding (M),
|Description
|Zazocoteco-bello, Luis Angel (W /M/18) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Flee/elude Aresst W/mv (m) (M), 3) No Operators License (M), and 4) Speeding (M), at 1100-BLK Curtis St/east Park Dr, Monroe, NC, on 9/22/2022 17:16.
|Arresting Officer
|Sierk, M
|Name
|Circle K Store #3983 VICTIM of Shoplifting – Concealing Merchandise
|Arrest Date
|09-22-2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Circle K Store #3983 VICTIM of Shoplifting – Concealing Merchandise (C), at 1600-BLK W Franklin St, Monroe, NC, on 17:10, 9/22/2022. Reported: 17:40, 9/22/2022.
|Arresting Officer
|Bosnakis, A
|Name
|Nixon, Nigel
|Arrest Date
|09/22/2022
|Court Case
|202206027
|Charge
|1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M) And 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
|Description
|Nixon, Nigel (B /M/18) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M) and 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 1100-BLK Curtis St/east Park Dr, Monroe, NC, on 9/22/2022 17:18.
|Arresting Officer
|Sierk, M
|Name
|Mogollan, Raul Roldan
|Arrest Date
|09-22-2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Mogollan, Raul Roldan (W /M/46) VICTIM of Larceny Of Motor Vehicle Parts (C), at 1600-BLK Skyway Dr, Monroe, NC, on 00:00, 9/21/2022. Reported: 19:19, 9/22/2022.
|Arresting Officer
|Broome, R