Land, Samantha (B /F/24) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny Of Motor Vehicle (F), 2) Flee/elude Arrest W/mv (F), 3) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), and 4) No Operators License (M), at 1000-BLK N Charlotte Av, Monroe, NC, on 9/22/2022 14:52.