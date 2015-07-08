Below are the Union County arrests for 09-22-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Land, Samantha
Arrest Date 09/22/2022
Court Case 202206023
Charge 1) Larceny Of Motor Vehicle (F), 2) Flee/Elude Arrest W/Mv (F), 3) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), And 4) No Operators License (M),
Description Land, Samantha (B /F/24) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny Of Motor Vehicle (F), 2) Flee/elude Arrest W/mv (F), 3) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), and 4) No Operators License (M), at 1000-BLK N Charlotte Av, Monroe, NC, on 9/22/2022 14:52.
Arresting Officer Mcsheehan, C A

Name Smales, Joshua Lewis
Arrest Date 09-22-2022
Court Case
Charge
Description Smales, Joshua Lewis (W /M/37) VICTIM of Larceny-misdemeanor (C), at 2900-BLK Barbee Ct, Monroe, NC, on 15:49, 9/7/2022. Reported: 16:23, 9/22/2022.
Arresting Officer Rowan, C D

Name Zazocoteco-bello, Luis Angel
Arrest Date 09/22/2022
Court Case 202206027
Charge 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Flee/Elude Aresst W/Mv (M) (M), 3) No Operators License (M), And 4) Speeding (M),
Description Zazocoteco-bello, Luis Angel (W /M/18) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Flee/elude Aresst W/mv (m) (M), 3) No Operators License (M), and 4) Speeding (M), at 1100-BLK Curtis St/east Park Dr, Monroe, NC, on 9/22/2022 17:16.
Arresting Officer Sierk, M

Name Circle K Store #3983 VICTIM of Shoplifting – Concealing Merchandise
Arrest Date 09-22-2022
Court Case
Charge
Description Circle K Store #3983 VICTIM of Shoplifting – Concealing Merchandise (C), at 1600-BLK W Franklin St, Monroe, NC, on 17:10, 9/22/2022. Reported: 17:40, 9/22/2022.
Arresting Officer Bosnakis, A

Name Nixon, Nigel
Arrest Date 09/22/2022
Court Case 202206027
Charge 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M) And 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
Description Nixon, Nigel (B /M/18) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M) and 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 1100-BLK Curtis St/east Park Dr, Monroe, NC, on 9/22/2022 17:18.
Arresting Officer Sierk, M

Name Mogollan, Raul Roldan
Arrest Date 09-22-2022
Court Case
Charge
Description Mogollan, Raul Roldan (W /M/46) VICTIM of Larceny Of Motor Vehicle Parts (C), at 1600-BLK Skyway Dr, Monroe, NC, on 00:00, 9/21/2022. Reported: 19:19, 9/22/2022.
Arresting Officer Broome, R