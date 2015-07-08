Below are the CMPD arrests for 09-23-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name SMALL, JACORIAN
Arrest Type Non-Arrest
DOB 5/1/1985
Height 5.9
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2022-09-23 16:41:00
Court Case
Charge Description Federal
Bond Amount

Name BADIE, DARIUS LARAY
Arrest Type
DOB 4/5/1984
Height 5.6
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2022-09-23 18:42:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name MARZETTE, SOLOMON
Arrest Type
DOB 12/19/2002
Height 5.8
Weight 167
Arrest Date Time 2022-09-23 09:38:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name DAVIS, DONTERRIOUS
Arrest Type
DOB 10/11/1988
Height 5.9
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2022-09-23 14:26:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount