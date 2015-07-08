Below are the CMPD arrests for 09-23-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|SMALL, JACORIAN
|Arrest Type
|Non-Arrest
|DOB
|5/1/1985
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-09-23 16:41:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Federal
|Bond Amount
|Name
|BADIE, DARIUS LARAY
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|4/5/1984
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-09-23 18:42:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|MARZETTE, SOLOMON
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|12/19/2002
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|167
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-09-23 09:38:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|DAVIS, DONTERRIOUS
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|10/11/1988
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-09-23 14:26:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount