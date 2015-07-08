Below are the Union County arrests for 09-23-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Hanna, Dantonia Antione
|Arrest Date
|09/23/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Weekender (M),
|Description
|Hanna, Dantonia Antione (B /M/34) Arrest on chrg of Weekender (M), at 2000-BLK Lancaster Av, Monroe, NC, on 9/23/2022 20:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Stewart, J R
|Name
|Robinson, Brian Keith
|Arrest Date
|09/23/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Weekender (M),
|Description
|Robinson, Brian Keith (B /M/54) Arrest on chrg of Weekender (M), at 600-BLK Nanny Berry Ln, Concord, NC, on 9/23/2022 20:38.
|Arresting Officer
|Workman, J I
|Name
|Horne, Brandon Jerome
|Arrest Date
|09/23/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Weekender (M),
|Description
|Horne, Brandon Jerome (B /M/32) Arrest on chrg of Weekender (M), at 200-BLK S Branch St, Monroe, NC, on 9/23/2022 20:55.
|Arresting Officer
|Workman, J I
|Name
|Colston, Reggie Freeman
|Arrest Date
|09/23/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Weekender (M),
|Description
|Colston, Reggie Freeman (B /M/40) Arrest on chrg of Weekender (M), at 4400-BLK Highway 74 E, Wingate, NC, on 9/23/2022 21:09.
|Arresting Officer
|Workman, J I
|Name
|Hernandez-molina, Juan
|Arrest Date
|09/23/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired, M (M),
|Description
|Hernandez-molina, Juan (A /M/36) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired, M (M), at 100-BLK Blythe Dr, Indian Trail, NC, on 9/23/2022 22:04.
|Arresting Officer
|Eubanks, C A
|Name
|Gates, Wayne Albert
|Arrest Date
|09/23/2022
|Court Case
|202206799
|Charge
|Shoplifting – Concealing Merchandise (M),
|Description
|Gates, Wayne Albert (W /M/53) Arrest on chrg of Shoplifting – Concealing Merchandise (M), at 2100-BLK Younts Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 9/23/2022 22:24.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcclain, J S