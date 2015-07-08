Below are the Union County arrests for 09-23-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Hanna, Dantonia Antione
Arrest Date 09/23/2022
Court Case
Charge Weekender (M),
Description Hanna, Dantonia Antione (B /M/34) Arrest on chrg of Weekender (M), at 2000-BLK Lancaster Av, Monroe, NC, on 9/23/2022 20:00.
Arresting Officer Stewart, J R

Name Robinson, Brian Keith
Arrest Date 09/23/2022
Court Case
Charge Weekender (M),
Description Robinson, Brian Keith (B /M/54) Arrest on chrg of Weekender (M), at 600-BLK Nanny Berry Ln, Concord, NC, on 9/23/2022 20:38.
Arresting Officer Workman, J I

Name Horne, Brandon Jerome
Arrest Date 09/23/2022
Court Case
Charge Weekender (M),
Description Horne, Brandon Jerome (B /M/32) Arrest on chrg of Weekender (M), at 200-BLK S Branch St, Monroe, NC, on 9/23/2022 20:55.
Arresting Officer Workman, J I

Name Colston, Reggie Freeman
Arrest Date 09/23/2022
Court Case
Charge Weekender (M),
Description Colston, Reggie Freeman (B /M/40) Arrest on chrg of Weekender (M), at 4400-BLK Highway 74 E, Wingate, NC, on 9/23/2022 21:09.
Arresting Officer Workman, J I

Name Hernandez-molina, Juan
Arrest Date 09/23/2022
Court Case
Charge Driving While Impaired, M (M),
Description Hernandez-molina, Juan (A /M/36) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired, M (M), at 100-BLK Blythe Dr, Indian Trail, NC, on 9/23/2022 22:04.
Arresting Officer Eubanks, C A

Name Gates, Wayne Albert
Arrest Date 09/23/2022
Court Case 202206799
Charge Shoplifting – Concealing Merchandise (M),
Description Gates, Wayne Albert (W /M/53) Arrest on chrg of Shoplifting – Concealing Merchandise (M), at 2100-BLK Younts Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 9/23/2022 22:24.
Arresting Officer Mcclain, J S