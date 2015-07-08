Below are the Union County arrests for 09-24-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Dean, Courtney Stephen
|Arrest Date
|09/24/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
|Description
|Dean, Courtney Stephen (B /M/22) Arrest on chrg of Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at Us 74, NC, on 9/24/2022 19:38.
|Arresting Officer
|Stewart, J R
|Name
|Merrel, Trent Mitchell
|Arrest Date
|09/24/2022
|Court Case
|202200836
|Charge
|1) Drunk & Disruptive (M) And 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
|Description
|Merrel, Trent Mitchell (W /M/23) Arrest on chrg of 1) Drunk & Disruptive (M) and 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 9700-BLK Tournament Dr, Stallings, NC, on 9/24/2022 20:50.
|Arresting Officer
|Hults, J T
|Name
|Newey, Clive William
|Arrest Date
|09/24/2022
|Court Case
|202206801
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Speeding (M), And 3) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M),
|Description
|Newey, Clive William (W /M/46) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Speeding (M), and 3) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), at 5400-BLK Old Monroe Rd/midway Dr, Indian Trail, NC, on 9/24/2022 00:01.
|Arresting Officer
|Martinez, D E
|Name
|Alfredo-ramos, Carlos
|Arrest Date
|09/24/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Alfredo-ramos, Carlos (W /M/30) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 100-BLK Blythe Dr, Indian Trail, NC, on 9/24/2022 00:15.
|Arresting Officer
|Eubanks, C A
|Name
|Marsden, Sabastion
|Arrest Date
|09/24/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Marsden, Sabastion (W /M/24) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 100-BLK Blythe Dr, Indian Trail, NC, on 9/24/2022 00:50.
|Arresting Officer
|Fultz, A G
|Name
|Moser, Raquan Dante
|Arrest Date
|09/24/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Dwlr Impaired Rev (M),
|Description
|Moser, Raquan Dante (B /M/27) Arrest on chrg of Dwlr Impaired Rev (M), at 1100-BLK N Broome St, Waxhaw, NC, on 9/24/2022 00:58.
|Arresting Officer
|Ferguson, J