Below are the Union County arrests for 09-24-2022.

Name Dean, Courtney Stephen
Arrest Date 09/24/2022
Court Case
Charge Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
Description Dean, Courtney Stephen (B /M/22) Arrest on chrg of Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at Us 74, NC, on 9/24/2022 19:38.
Arresting Officer Stewart, J R

Name Merrel, Trent Mitchell
Arrest Date 09/24/2022
Court Case 202200836
Charge 1) Drunk & Disruptive (M) And 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
Description Merrel, Trent Mitchell (W /M/23) Arrest on chrg of 1) Drunk & Disruptive (M) and 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 9700-BLK Tournament Dr, Stallings, NC, on 9/24/2022 20:50.
Arresting Officer Hults, J T

Name Newey, Clive William
Arrest Date 09/24/2022
Court Case 202206801
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Speeding (M), And 3) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M),
Description Newey, Clive William (W /M/46) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Speeding (M), and 3) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), at 5400-BLK Old Monroe Rd/midway Dr, Indian Trail, NC, on 9/24/2022 00:01.
Arresting Officer Martinez, D E

Name Alfredo-ramos, Carlos
Arrest Date 09/24/2022
Court Case
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Alfredo-ramos, Carlos (W /M/30) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 100-BLK Blythe Dr, Indian Trail, NC, on 9/24/2022 00:15.
Arresting Officer Eubanks, C A

Name Marsden, Sabastion
Arrest Date 09/24/2022
Court Case
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Marsden, Sabastion (W /M/24) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 100-BLK Blythe Dr, Indian Trail, NC, on 9/24/2022 00:50.
Arresting Officer Fultz, A G

Name Moser, Raquan Dante
Arrest Date 09/24/2022
Court Case
Charge Dwlr Impaired Rev (M),
Description Moser, Raquan Dante (B /M/27) Arrest on chrg of Dwlr Impaired Rev (M), at 1100-BLK N Broome St, Waxhaw, NC, on 9/24/2022 00:58.
Arresting Officer Ferguson, J