Description

Orantes Agueta, Gabriel Henry (U /M/28) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Drink Beer Wine While Driving (M), 3) No Operators License (M), 4) Drive Left Of Center (M), and 5) Fail To Wear Seat Belt-driver (M), at Walkup Ave At Sutherland, Monroe, NC, on 9/25/2022 02:44.