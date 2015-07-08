Below are the Union County arrests for 09-25-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Horodecki, Joseph
|Arrest Date
|09/25/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Disorderly Conduct (M) And 2) Consume Alcohol < 19 (M),
|Description
|Horodecki, Joseph (W /M/18) Arrest on chrg of 1) Disorderly Conduct (M) and 2) Consume Alcohol < 19 (M), at 100-BLK E Elm St/church St, Wingate, NC, on 9/25/2022 01:14.
|Arresting Officer
|Bolick, J
|Name
|Saunders, Andrew Paul
|Arrest Date
|09/25/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
|Description
|Saunders, Andrew Paul (W /M/36) Arrest on chrg of Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 1111/sims Rd, on 9/25/2022 01:42.
|Arresting Officer
|Weinstein, M
|Name
|Orantes Agueta, Gabriel Henry
|Arrest Date
|09/25/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Drink Beer Wine While Driving (M), 3) No Operators License (M), 4) Drive Left Of Center (M), And 5) Fail To Wear Seat Belt-Driver (M),
|Description
|Orantes Agueta, Gabriel Henry (U /M/28) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Drink Beer Wine While Driving (M), 3) No Operators License (M), 4) Drive Left Of Center (M), and 5) Fail To Wear Seat Belt-driver (M), at Walkup Ave At Sutherland, Monroe, NC, on 9/25/2022 02:44.
|Arresting Officer
|Honeycutt, T D
|Name
|Brewer, Quamarius Dionte
|Arrest Date
|09/25/2022
|Court Case
|202206082
|Charge
|1) Simple Assault (M), 2) Breaking/Entering-Felony (F), And 3) Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
|Description
|Brewer, Quamarius Dionte (B /M/30) Arrest on chrg of 1) Simple Assault (M), 2) Breaking/entering-felony (F), and 3) Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 700-BLK English St, Monroe, NC, on 9/25/2022 03:16.
|Arresting Officer
|Horne, C
|Name
|Boney, Tarik Kal
|Arrest Date
|09/25/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Expired Registration Card/Tag (M), And 3) Drive Left Of Center (M),
|Description
|Boney, Tarik Kal (B /M/36) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Expired Registration Card/tag (M), and 3) Drive Left Of Center (M), at 4900-BLK Rehobeth Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 9/25/2022 03:17.
|Arresting Officer
|Weinstein, M
|Name
|De Leon, Efrain Morga
|Arrest Date
|09/25/2022
|Court Case
|202206816
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|De Leon, Efrain Morga (W /M/37) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 500-BLK W Franklin St/n College St, Monroe, NC, on 9/25/2022 04:17.
|Arresting Officer
|Funderburke, B P