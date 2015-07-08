Below are the Union County arrests for 09-25-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Horodecki, Joseph
Arrest Date 09/25/2022
Court Case
Charge 1) Disorderly Conduct (M) And 2) Consume Alcohol < 19 (M),
Description Horodecki, Joseph (W /M/18) Arrest on chrg of 1) Disorderly Conduct (M) and 2) Consume Alcohol < 19 (M), at 100-BLK E Elm St/church St, Wingate, NC, on 9/25/2022 01:14.
Arresting Officer Bolick, J

Name Saunders, Andrew Paul
Arrest Date 09/25/2022
Court Case
Charge Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
Description Saunders, Andrew Paul (W /M/36) Arrest on chrg of Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 1111/sims Rd, on 9/25/2022 01:42.
Arresting Officer Weinstein, M

Name Orantes Agueta, Gabriel Henry
Arrest Date 09/25/2022
Court Case
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Drink Beer Wine While Driving (M), 3) No Operators License (M), 4) Drive Left Of Center (M), And 5) Fail To Wear Seat Belt-Driver (M),
Description Orantes Agueta, Gabriel Henry (U /M/28) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Drink Beer Wine While Driving (M), 3) No Operators License (M), 4) Drive Left Of Center (M), and 5) Fail To Wear Seat Belt-driver (M), at Walkup Ave At Sutherland, Monroe, NC, on 9/25/2022 02:44.
Arresting Officer Honeycutt, T D

Name Brewer, Quamarius Dionte
Arrest Date 09/25/2022
Court Case 202206082
Charge 1) Simple Assault (M), 2) Breaking/Entering-Felony (F), And 3) Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
Description Brewer, Quamarius Dionte (B /M/30) Arrest on chrg of 1) Simple Assault (M), 2) Breaking/entering-felony (F), and 3) Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 700-BLK English St, Monroe, NC, on 9/25/2022 03:16.
Arresting Officer Horne, C

Name Boney, Tarik Kal
Arrest Date 09/25/2022
Court Case
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Expired Registration Card/Tag (M), And 3) Drive Left Of Center (M),
Description Boney, Tarik Kal (B /M/36) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Expired Registration Card/tag (M), and 3) Drive Left Of Center (M), at 4900-BLK Rehobeth Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 9/25/2022 03:17.
Arresting Officer Weinstein, M

Name De Leon, Efrain Morga
Arrest Date 09/25/2022
Court Case 202206816
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description De Leon, Efrain Morga (W /M/37) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 500-BLK W Franklin St/n College St, Monroe, NC, on 9/25/2022 04:17.
Arresting Officer Funderburke, B P