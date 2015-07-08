Below are the Union County arrests for 09-26-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Bender, Alexander Robert
Arrest Date 09/26/2022
Court Case
Charge Parole Violation (M),
Description Bender, Alexander Robert (W /M/35) Arrest on chrg of Parole Violation (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 9/26/2022 12:05.
Arresting Officer Fultz, A G

Name Scott, Tabitha Marie
Arrest Date 09/26/2022
Court Case
Charge Criminal Contempt (M),
Description Scott, Tabitha Marie (W /F/44) Arrest on chrg of Criminal Contempt (M), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 9/26/2022 12:07.
Arresting Officer Jacobs, L M

Name Parrish, Dustin Vaughn
Arrest Date 09/26/2022
Court Case
Charge 1) Sex Offender – Fail To Change Address Or Comply (F) And 2) Sex Offender Registration Violation (F),
Description Parrish, Dustin Vaughn (W /M/42) Arrest on chrg of 1) Sex Offender – Fail To Change Address Or Comply (F) and 2) Sex Offender Registration Violation (F), at Homeless, Monroe, NC, on 9/26/2022 13:02.
Arresting Officer Randall, K S

Name Roberts, Trinity Noel
Arrest Date 09/26/2022
Court Case 202206112
Charge 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M) And 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
Description Roberts, Trinity Noel (B /M/26) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M) and 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 600-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 9/26/2022 13:13.
Arresting Officer Malone, M R

Name Barrett, Bobby Joenathan
Arrest Date 09/26/2022
Court Case
Charge Parole Violation (M),
Description Barrett, Bobby Joenathan (B /M/36) Arrest on chrg of Parole Violation (M), at 2600-BLK Nelda Dr, Monroe, NC, on 9/26/2022 15:00.
Arresting Officer Fultz, A G

Name Javadzade, Jahir
Arrest Date 09/26/2022
Court Case
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Drive Left Of Center (M),
Description Javadzade, Jahir (W /M/31) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Drive Left Of Center (M), [Missing Address], on 9/26/2022 00:30.
Arresting Officer Stewart, J R