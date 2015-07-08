Below are the CMPD arrests for 09-27-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name SANTOS, JUAN
Arrest Type
DOB 6/18/1989
Height 5.2
Weight 152
Arrest Date Time 2022-09-27 08:30:00
Court Case 20CR701750
Charge Description POSSESS <5 UNDERSIZE FISH
Bond Amount 100

Name BATISTA, TANIA
Arrest Type
DOB 12/11/1999
Height 5.6
Weight 130
Arrest Date Time 2022-09-27 12:09:00
Court Case 22CR288708
Charge Description LARCENY OF MOTOR VEHICLE (FELONY)
Bond Amount 10000

Name GANTT, MICHEL LEVORD
Arrest Type
DOB 8/12/1988
Height 6.1
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2022-09-27 11:28:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name CARR, REIGAN LANIE
Arrest Type
DOB 7/31/1999
Height 5.2
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2022-09-27 12:27:00
Court Case 22CR296056
Charge Description LARCENY OF A FIREARM
Bond Amount

Name JOHNSON, LORENZO LEE
Arrest Type
DOB 5/22/1982
Height 5.11
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2022-09-27 11:56:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name LANDRIAN, ANTONIO BENITO
Arrest Type TRAFFIC
DOB 12/16/1984
Height 5.6
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2022-09-27 12:38:00
Court Case 21CR206623
Charge Description FLEE/ELUDE ARREST W/MV (M)
Bond Amount 2500