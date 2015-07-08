Below are the CMPD arrests for 09-27-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|SANTOS, JUAN
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|6/18/1989
|Height
|5.2
|Weight
|152
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-09-27 08:30:00
|Court Case
|20CR701750
|Charge Description
|POSSESS <5 UNDERSIZE FISH
|Bond Amount
|100
|Name
|BATISTA, TANIA
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|12/11/1999
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|130
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-09-27 12:09:00
|Court Case
|22CR288708
|Charge Description
|LARCENY OF MOTOR VEHICLE (FELONY)
|Bond Amount
|10000
|Name
|GANTT, MICHEL LEVORD
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|8/12/1988
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-09-27 11:28:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|CARR, REIGAN LANIE
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|7/31/1999
|Height
|5.2
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-09-27 12:27:00
|Court Case
|22CR296056
|Charge Description
|LARCENY OF A FIREARM
|Bond Amount
|Name
|JOHNSON, LORENZO LEE
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|5/22/1982
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-09-27 11:56:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|LANDRIAN, ANTONIO BENITO
|Arrest Type
|TRAFFIC
|DOB
|12/16/1984
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-09-27 12:38:00
|Court Case
|21CR206623
|Charge Description
|FLEE/ELUDE ARREST W/MV (M)
|Bond Amount
|2500