Below are the Union County arrests for 09-27-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Lesane, Jaylen Jacquez
|Arrest Date
|09/27/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Resisting Public Officer, M (M),
|Description
|Lesane, Jaylen Jacquez (B /M/23) Arrest on chrg of Resisting Public Officer, M (M), at 11100-BLK Palestrina Rd, Charlotte, NC, on 9/27/2022 00:10.
|Arresting Officer
|Eubanks, J M
|Name
|Griffin, Hannah Taylor
|Arrest Date
|09/27/2022
|Court Case
|202206885
|Charge
|Possession Control Substance Jail (F),
|Description
|Griffin, Hannah Taylor (W /F/24) Arrest on chrg of Possession Control Substance Jail (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 9/27/2022 17:45.
|Arresting Officer
|Hicks, C J
|Name
|James, Deonte Karl
|Arrest Date
|09/27/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Possess Marij Paraphernalia, M (M),
|Description
|James, Deonte Karl (B /M/21) Arrest on chrg of Possess Marij Paraphernalia, M (M), at 14300-BLK W Hwy 74, Indian Trail, NC, on 9/27/2022 01:06.
|Arresting Officer
|Antonucci, J A
|Name
|Sanders, Derrick Harold
|Arrest Date
|09/27/2022
|Court Case
|202206890
|Charge
|1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M) And 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Sanders, Derrick Harold (B /M/37) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M) and 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), at 6300-BLK Pageland Hwy/u Turn Nb Above Landsford Rd, Monroe, NC, on 9/27/2022 17:53.
|Arresting Officer
|Wilkerson, A S
|Name
|Lesane, Jaylen Jacquez
|Arrest Date
|09/27/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Kidnapping Second Degree (F), 2) Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon (F), 3) Breaking/Entering-Felony (F), 4) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 5) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F), And 6) Conspiracy To Commit A Felony (F),
|Description
|Lesane, Jaylen Jacquez (B /M/23) Arrest on chrg of 1) Kidnapping Second Degree (F), 2) Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon (F), 3) Breaking/entering-felony (F), 4) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 5) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F), and 6) Conspiracy To Commit A Felony (F), at 14300-BLK W Hwy 74, Indian Trail, NC, on 9/27/2022 01:15.
|Arresting Officer
|Antonucci, J A
|Name
|Pierre, Trisha
|Arrest Date
|09/27/2022
|Court Case
|202206140
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Pierre, Trisha (B /F/32) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 600-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 9/27/2022 18:05.
|Arresting Officer
|Broome, R