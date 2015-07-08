Description

Lesane, Jaylen Jacquez (B /M/23) Arrest on chrg of 1) Kidnapping Second Degree (F), 2) Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon (F), 3) Breaking/entering-felony (F), 4) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 5) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F), and 6) Conspiracy To Commit A Felony (F), at 14300-BLK W Hwy 74, Indian Trail, NC, on 9/27/2022 01:15.