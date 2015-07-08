Below are the Union County arrests for 09-27-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Lesane, Jaylen Jacquez
Arrest Date 09/27/2022
Court Case
Charge Resisting Public Officer, M (M),
Description Lesane, Jaylen Jacquez (B /M/23) Arrest on chrg of Resisting Public Officer, M (M), at 11100-BLK Palestrina Rd, Charlotte, NC, on 9/27/2022 00:10.
Arresting Officer Eubanks, J M

Name Griffin, Hannah Taylor
Arrest Date 09/27/2022
Court Case 202206885
Charge Possession Control Substance Jail (F),
Description Griffin, Hannah Taylor (W /F/24) Arrest on chrg of Possession Control Substance Jail (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 9/27/2022 17:45.
Arresting Officer Hicks, C J

Name James, Deonte Karl
Arrest Date 09/27/2022
Court Case
Charge Possess Marij Paraphernalia, M (M),
Description James, Deonte Karl (B /M/21) Arrest on chrg of Possess Marij Paraphernalia, M (M), at 14300-BLK W Hwy 74, Indian Trail, NC, on 9/27/2022 01:06.
Arresting Officer Antonucci, J A

Name Sanders, Derrick Harold
Arrest Date 09/27/2022
Court Case 202206890
Charge 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M) And 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M),
Description Sanders, Derrick Harold (B /M/37) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M) and 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), at 6300-BLK Pageland Hwy/u Turn Nb Above Landsford Rd, Monroe, NC, on 9/27/2022 17:53.
Arresting Officer Wilkerson, A S

Name Lesane, Jaylen Jacquez
Arrest Date 09/27/2022
Court Case
Charge 1) Kidnapping Second Degree (F), 2) Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon (F), 3) Breaking/Entering-Felony (F), 4) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 5) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F), And 6) Conspiracy To Commit A Felony (F),
Description Lesane, Jaylen Jacquez (B /M/23) Arrest on chrg of 1) Kidnapping Second Degree (F), 2) Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon (F), 3) Breaking/entering-felony (F), 4) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 5) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F), and 6) Conspiracy To Commit A Felony (F), at 14300-BLK W Hwy 74, Indian Trail, NC, on 9/27/2022 01:15.
Arresting Officer Antonucci, J A

Name Pierre, Trisha
Arrest Date 09/27/2022
Court Case 202206140
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Pierre, Trisha (B /F/32) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 600-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 9/27/2022 18:05.
Arresting Officer Broome, R