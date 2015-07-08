Below are the CMPD arrests for 09-28-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name FRAUSTO, BELINDA
Arrest Type MISDEMEANOR – CLASS 2
DOB 8/11/1991
Height 5.4
Weight 280
Arrest Date Time 2022-09-28 08:36:00
Court Case 22CR302598
Charge Description DISORDERLY CONDUCT-SCHOOL
Bond Amount 2500

Name FARMER, HARLEY MIKAYLA
Arrest Type
DOB 8/20/1994
Height 5.3
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2022-09-28 12:15:00
Court Case 22CRS006756
Charge Description PROBATION VIOLATION – OUT OF COUNTY
Bond Amount 10000

Name GILFILLAN, TASHA MICHELLE
Arrest Type
DOB 4/21/1981
Height 5.6
Weight 185
Arrest Date Time 2022-09-28 07:00:00
Court Case 22CR306314
Charge Description SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS   
Bond Amount 2000

Name JACKSON, LAKENDRA NYIESHA
Arrest Type
DOB 7/1/2002
Height 5.4
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2022-09-28 11:15:00
Court Case 21CRS000537
Charge Description LARCENY OF MOTOR VEHICLE (FELONY)
Bond Amount 5000

Name STEVENSON, ALBERT
Arrest Type
DOB 4/4/1996
Height 6.2
Weight 246
Arrest Date Time 2022-09-28 09:07:00
Court Case 22CR305514
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount 0

Name JOHNSON, BARRETT MCSWAIN
Arrest Type
DOB 2/8/1994
Height 6.2
Weight 165
Arrest Date Time 2022-09-28 10:11:00
Court Case 22CR306706
Charge Description LARCENY AFTER BREAK/ENTER 
Bond Amount 2500