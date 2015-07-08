Below are the Union County arrests for 09-28-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Allen, Aliza Michelle
|Arrest Date
|09/28/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Communicating Threats (M),
|Description
|Allen, Aliza Michelle (B /F/22) Arrest on chrg of Communicating Threats (M), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 9/28/2022 11:19.
|Arresting Officer
|Jacobs, L M
|Name
|Miller, Stephen John
|Arrest Date
|09/28/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Assault On Female (M), 2) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M), 3) Sex Offender – Fail To Change Address Or Comply (F), And 4) Unauthorized Use Of Motor Vehicle (M),
|Description
|Miller, Stephen John (B /M/43) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Female (M), 2) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), 3) Sex Offender – Fail To Change Address Or Comply (F), and 4) Unauthorized Use Of Motor Vehicle (M), at 1200-BLK Camp Rd, Salisbury, NC, on 9/28/2022 13:45.
|Arresting Officer
|Hamilton, T L
|Name
|Alaev, Bobir
|Arrest Date
|09/28/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Injury To Real Property (M),
|Description
|Alaev, Bobir (W /M/43) Arrest on chrg of Injury To Real Property (M), at 5800-BLK Will Plyler Rd, Wesley Chapel, NC, on 9/28/2022 15:08.
|Arresting Officer
|Murray, J E
|Name
|Musgraves, Zachari Jonae
|Arrest Date
|09/28/2022
|Court Case
|202206163
|Charge
|Simple Assault (M),
|Description
|Musgraves, Zachari Jonae (B /F/22) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 800-BLK Southridge Dr, Monroe, NC, on 9/28/2022 16:31.
|Arresting Officer
|Moore, M A
|Name
|Mundy, Daniel Jessedan
|Arrest Date
|09/28/2022
|Court Case
|202200854
|Charge
|Breaking/Entering-Felony (F),
|Description
|Mundy, Daniel Jessedan (W /M/40) Arrest on chrg of Breaking/entering-felony (F), at 3200-BLK S Providence Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 9/28/2022 17:19.
|Arresting Officer
|Rowell, J M
|Name
|Jacobs, Eddie Lonzo
|Arrest Date
|09/28/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 2(2Nd Deg Tress, Rdo), M (M),
|Description
|Jacobs, Eddie Lonzo (B /M/31) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 2(2nd Deg Tress, Rdo), M (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 9/28/2022 19:44.
|Arresting Officer
|Workman, J I