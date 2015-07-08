Description

Miller, Stephen John (B /M/43) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Female (M), 2) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), 3) Sex Offender – Fail To Change Address Or Comply (F), and 4) Unauthorized Use Of Motor Vehicle (M), at 1200-BLK Camp Rd, Salisbury, NC, on 9/28/2022 13:45.