Below are the Union County arrests for 09-29-2022.
|Name
|Price, Thomas
|Arrest Date
|09/29/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Writ (F),
|Description
|Price, Thomas (W /M/53) Arrest on chrg of Writ (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 9/29/2022 08:32.
|Arresting Officer
|Flieger, T C
|Name
|Fremin, Earl Emile
|Arrest Date
|09/29/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Communicating Threats (M),
|Description
|Fremin, Earl Emile (W /M/61) Arrest on chrg of Communicating Threats (M), at 1400-BLK Bloomsberry Ln, Wesley Chapel, NC, on 9/29/2022 08:42.
|Arresting Officer
|Plyler, A C
|Name
|Bartalini, Alyssa Kathleen
|Arrest Date
|09/29/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Assault On Govt Officer/Employee (M), 2) Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M), And 3) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
|Description
|Bartalini, Alyssa Kathleen (W /F/22) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Govt Officer/employee (M), 2) Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), and 3) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 1400-BLK Tarrington Way, Indian Trail, NC, on 9/29/2022 09:32.
|Arresting Officer
|Rivas, R J
|Name
|Gavrilov, Yulia
|Arrest Date
|09/29/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Injury To Real Property (M),
|Description
|Gavrilov, Yulia (W /F/50) Arrest on chrg of Injury To Real Property (M), at 5800-BLK Will Plyler Rd, Wesley Chapel, NC, on 9/29/2022 10:42.
|Arresting Officer
|Plyler, A C
|Name
|Millard, Cody Scott
|Arrest Date
|09/29/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Awdw Other Weapon (M),
|Description
|Millard, Cody Scott (W /M/31) Arrest on chrg of Awdw Other Weapon (M), at 700-BLK S Potter Rd, Monroe, NC, on 9/29/2022 12:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Plyler, A C
|Name
|Davis, Chris Edward
|Arrest Date
|09/29/2022
|Court Case
|202206182
|Charge
|Sex Offender – Fail To Change Address Or Comply (F),
|Description
|Davis, Chris Edward (B /M/53) Arrest on chrg of Sex Offender – Fail To Change Address Or Comply (F), at 100-BLK Cedar St, Monroe, NC, on 9/29/2022 15:44.
|Arresting Officer
|Burton, B