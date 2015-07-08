Below are the Union County arrests for 09-29-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Price, Thomas
Arrest Date 09/29/2022
Court Case
Charge Writ (F),
Description Price, Thomas (W /M/53) Arrest on chrg of Writ (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 9/29/2022 08:32.
Arresting Officer Flieger, T C

Name Fremin, Earl Emile
Arrest Date 09/29/2022
Court Case
Charge Communicating Threats (M),
Description Fremin, Earl Emile (W /M/61) Arrest on chrg of Communicating Threats (M), at 1400-BLK Bloomsberry Ln, Wesley Chapel, NC, on 9/29/2022 08:42.
Arresting Officer Plyler, A C

Name Bartalini, Alyssa Kathleen
Arrest Date 09/29/2022
Court Case
Charge 1) Assault On Govt Officer/Employee (M), 2) Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M), And 3) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
Description Bartalini, Alyssa Kathleen (W /F/22) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Govt Officer/employee (M), 2) Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), and 3) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 1400-BLK Tarrington Way, Indian Trail, NC, on 9/29/2022 09:32.
Arresting Officer Rivas, R J

Name Gavrilov, Yulia
Arrest Date 09/29/2022
Court Case
Charge Injury To Real Property (M),
Description Gavrilov, Yulia (W /F/50) Arrest on chrg of Injury To Real Property (M), at 5800-BLK Will Plyler Rd, Wesley Chapel, NC, on 9/29/2022 10:42.
Arresting Officer Plyler, A C

Name Millard, Cody Scott
Arrest Date 09/29/2022
Court Case
Charge Awdw Other Weapon (M),
Description Millard, Cody Scott (W /M/31) Arrest on chrg of Awdw Other Weapon (M), at 700-BLK S Potter Rd, Monroe, NC, on 9/29/2022 12:00.
Arresting Officer Plyler, A C

Name Davis, Chris Edward
Arrest Date 09/29/2022
Court Case 202206182
Charge Sex Offender – Fail To Change Address Or Comply (F),
Description Davis, Chris Edward (B /M/53) Arrest on chrg of Sex Offender – Fail To Change Address Or Comply (F), at 100-BLK Cedar St, Monroe, NC, on 9/29/2022 15:44.
Arresting Officer Burton, B