Below are the Union County arrests for 09-30-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Mcneely, Dwain Lamont
|Arrest Date
|09/30/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Weekender (M),
|Description
|Mcneely, Dwain Lamont (B /M/41) Arrest on chrg of Weekender (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 9/30/2022 20:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Eubanks, C A
|Name
|Brooks, Rachel Nicole
|Arrest Date
|09/30/2022
|Court Case
|202200859
|Charge
|Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M),
|Description
|Brooks, Rachel Nicole (W /F/23) Arrest on chrg of Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), at 100-BLK Waxhaw Pkwy, Waxhaw, NC, on 9/30/2022 20:53.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, P
|Name
|Vargas, Jose
|Arrest Date
|09/30/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Vargas, Jose (O /M/26) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 9/30/2022 23:02.
|Arresting Officer
|Carswell, K A
|Name
|Ahlgren, Joshua Paul
|Arrest Date
|09/30/2022
|Court Case
|202206971
|Charge
|Simple Assault (M),
|Description
|Ahlgren, Joshua Paul (W /M/39) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 5300-BLK Beverly Dr, Hemby Bridge, NC, on 9/30/2022 23:07.
|Arresting Officer
|Hatley, D C
|Name
|Garvin, Paris L
|Arrest Date
|09/30/2022
|Court Case
|202200244
|Charge
|Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
|Description
|Garvin, Paris L (B /F/18) Arrest on chrg of Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 400-BLK N Camden St, Wingate, NC, on 9/30/2022 23:28.
|Arresting Officer
|Henry, J
|Name
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Missing Person
|Arrest Date
|09-30-2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Missing Person (C), at [Address], between 22:20, 9/28/2022 and 01:05, 9/30/2022. Reported: 01:05, 9/30/2022.
|Arresting Officer
|Horne, C