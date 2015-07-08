Below are the Union County arrests for 09-30-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Mcneely, Dwain Lamont
Arrest Date 09/30/2022
Court Case
Charge Weekender (M),
Description Mcneely, Dwain Lamont (B /M/41) Arrest on chrg of Weekender (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 9/30/2022 20:00.
Arresting Officer Eubanks, C A

Name Brooks, Rachel Nicole
Arrest Date 09/30/2022
Court Case 202200859
Charge Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M),
Description Brooks, Rachel Nicole (W /F/23) Arrest on chrg of Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), at 100-BLK Waxhaw Pkwy, Waxhaw, NC, on 9/30/2022 20:53.
Arresting Officer Helms, P

Name Vargas, Jose
Arrest Date 09/30/2022
Court Case
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Vargas, Jose (O /M/26) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 9/30/2022 23:02.
Arresting Officer Carswell, K A

Name Ahlgren, Joshua Paul
Arrest Date 09/30/2022
Court Case 202206971
Charge Simple Assault (M),
Description Ahlgren, Joshua Paul (W /M/39) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 5300-BLK Beverly Dr, Hemby Bridge, NC, on 9/30/2022 23:07.
Arresting Officer Hatley, D C

Name Garvin, Paris L
Arrest Date 09/30/2022
Court Case 202200244
Charge Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
Description Garvin, Paris L (B /F/18) Arrest on chrg of Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 400-BLK N Camden St, Wingate, NC, on 9/30/2022 23:28.
Arresting Officer Henry, J

Name [Restricted] VICTIM of Missing Person
Arrest Date 09-30-2022
Court Case
Charge
Description [Restricted] VICTIM of Missing Person (C), at [Address], between 22:20, 9/28/2022 and 01:05, 9/30/2022. Reported: 01:05, 9/30/2022.
Arresting Officer Horne, C