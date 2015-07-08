Below are the Union County arrests for 10-01-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Gutierrez, Cristian Mendoza
|Arrest Date
|10/01/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Poss Opn Cnt/ Cons Alc Psg Area (M), 3) Underage Aid/ Abet Poss Alcohol (M), And 4) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M),
|Description
|Gutierrez, Cristian Mendoza (W /M/24) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Poss Opn Cnt/ Cons Alc Psg Area (M), 3) Underage Aid/ Abet Poss Alcohol (M), and 4) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/1/2022 01:27.
|Arresting Officer
|Carswell, K A
|Name
|Chip, Rony Salvador
|Arrest Date
|10/01/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M),
|Description
|Chip, Rony Salvador (W /M/28) Arrest on chrg of Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M), at 4800-BLK Farmview Dr, Indian Trail, NC, on 10/1/2022 03:14.
|Arresting Officer
|Eubanks, J M
|Name
|Mungo, Wesley Jamal
|Arrest Date
|10/01/2022
|Court Case
|202205547
|Charge
|Assault Inflicting Serious Bodily Injury (F),
|Description
|Mungo, Wesley Jamal (B /M/28) Arrest on chrg of Assault Inflicting Serious Bodily Injury (F), at 1400-BLK Stafford St Ext, Monroe, NC, on 10/1/2022 10:06.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcsheehan, C A
|Name
|Cruz-munoz, Evin Jose
|Arrest Date
|10/01/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) No Operators License (M),
|Description
|Cruz-munoz, Evin Jose (H /M/52) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) No Operators License (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/1/2022 10:26.
|Arresting Officer
|Carswell, K A
|Name
|Miller, Derrionne Dubre
|Arrest Date
|10/01/2022
|Court Case
|202206210
|Charge
|1) Assault On Govt Officer/Employee (M), 2) Possess Open Container On City Street Or Property (M), And 3) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
|Description
|Miller, Derrionne Dubre (B /M/37) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Govt Officer/employee (M), 2) Possess Open Container On City Street Or Property (M), and 3) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 100-BLK Meadow St, Monroe, NC, on 10/1/2022 10:56.
|Arresting Officer
|Bower, L
|Name
|Sanders, Tony Vernard
|Arrest Date
|10/01/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Probation Violation (F),
|Description
|Sanders, Tony Vernard (B /M/35) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (F), at 800-BLK 4th Street, Charlotte, NC, on 10/1/2022 14:45.
|Arresting Officer
|Ingram, J L