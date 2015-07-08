Below are the CMPD arrests for 10-02-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|ELLIS, ELI
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|8/1/1974
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|230
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-10-02 01:35:00
|Court Case
|22CR309457
|Charge Description
|BREAKING OR ENTERING (M)
|Bond Amount
|10000
|Name
|JUAREZ, SERGIO VIDAL
|Arrest Type
|TRAFFIC
|DOB
|11/27/1983
|Height
|5.4
|Weight
|120
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-10-02 05:54:00
|Court Case
|12CR219850
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|2000
|Name
|WAGER, RICHARD ALLEN
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|8/1/1961
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-10-02 00:15:00
|Court Case
|20CR231040
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT GOVT OFFICIAL/EMPLY
|Bond Amount
|6000
|Name
|SCHULER, SHARON MARIE
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|5/28/1980
|Height
|5.4
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-10-02 08:35:00
|Court Case
|21CR051533
|Charge Description
|POSSESS MARU PARAPHERNALIA
|Bond Amount
|1000
|Name
|GARCIA, CARLOS BENJAMIN
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|8/21/1979
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-10-02 01:45:00
|Court Case
|22CR309324
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|0
|Name
|CURETON, KEITH OBRYN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|10/10/1979
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|225
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-10-02 10:34:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|NONSUPPORT CHILD
|Bond Amount