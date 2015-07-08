Below are the CMPD arrests for 10-02-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name ELLIS, ELI
Arrest Type
DOB 8/1/1974
Height 5.9
Weight 230
Arrest Date Time 2022-10-02 01:35:00
Court Case 22CR309457
Charge Description BREAKING OR ENTERING (M)
Bond Amount 10000

Name JUAREZ, SERGIO VIDAL
Arrest Type TRAFFIC
DOB 11/27/1983
Height 5.4
Weight 120
Arrest Date Time 2022-10-02 05:54:00
Court Case 12CR219850
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 2000

Name WAGER, RICHARD ALLEN
Arrest Type
DOB 8/1/1961
Height 5.9
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2022-10-02 00:15:00
Court Case 20CR231040
Charge Description ASSAULT GOVT OFFICIAL/EMPLY
Bond Amount 6000

Name SCHULER, SHARON MARIE
Arrest Type
DOB 5/28/1980
Height 5.4
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2022-10-02 08:35:00
Court Case 21CR051533
Charge Description POSSESS MARU PARAPHERNALIA
Bond Amount 1000

Name GARCIA, CARLOS BENJAMIN
Arrest Type
DOB 8/21/1979
Height 5.9
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2022-10-02 01:45:00
Court Case 22CR309324
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount 0

Name CURETON, KEITH OBRYN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 10/10/1979
Height 5.7
Weight 225
Arrest Date Time 2022-10-02 10:34:00
Court Case
Charge Description NONSUPPORT CHILD
Bond Amount